Xealth Expands Leadership Team with Appointments of Joe Sedlak, RN, and Laurance Stuntz

Seattle, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xealth, the leader in enabling digital health at scale, today announced the appointment of Joe Sedlak, RN, SVP of Sales, and Laurance Stuntz, SVP of Customer Success. With these additions, the company expands its leadership team to meet the needs of its growing customer base and markets.

“Joe and Laurance both bring deep experience in generating demonstrable value from incorporating digital health into clinical pathways and patient experiences,” said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder, Xealth. “Our team is experiencing tremendous traction with leading health systems. Their leadership will enable us to scale faster and explore new opportunities to leverage digital tools in ways that enhance care delivery. We are happy to welcome Joe and Laurance to the Xealth team.”

Having started his career as a critical care registered nurse, Joe joins Xealth from Health Recovery Solutions where he was a senior vice president, responsible for client retention, adoption and satisfaction. Previously, Joe served as an early executive with patient engagement leader GetWellNetwork. He oversaw various areas of the company across 15 years, including international sales, strategy and client success. At Xealth, Joe is responsible for defining and implementing sales strategies in core and emerging markets as well as empowering the enterprise sales team.

“I am thrilled to join Xealth and this group of innovative and disruptive thought leaders on the path to create a wholly new approach to digital health aggregation, interoperability, and clinical workflow optimization,” said Joe Sedlak, SVP of Sales, Xealth. “To make good on the promise of digital health, clinical workflow integration is critically important. Xealth delivers on this need, assisting health systems in maximizing their digital health investment. I look forward to helping drive growth and identify new opportunities to connect clinicians and patients through digital pathways.”

Laurance joins Xealth from the MassTech Collaborative, where he led MassTech’s largest division, the Massachusetts eHealth Institute (MeHI), the agency driving health care innovation, technology and competitiveness. In this role, he oversaw a wide range of program efforts leveraging technology to support the Commonwealth’s overall health reform efforts and grow its digital health ecosystem. Earlier in his career, Laurance served as Senior Vice President of Application Integration for NaviNet (now NantHealth), and as Partner and Collaborative Communities Solution Leader for Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) Healthcare Group (now DXC Technology).

With Xealth, Laurance will work with health system customers and technology partners to expand the value they gain using Xealth’s digital health platform.

“Xealth has established itself as the market leader enabling health systems to optimize the value in their digital health initiatives,” said Laurance Stuntz, SVP of Customer Success, Xealth. “Working with health systems and vendor partners during my career has brought to light many challenges and opportunities to move the industry forward. I am excited to take those lessons and join the Xealth team to help expand the value health systems and their patients derive from enhancing current workflows with digital tools.”

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients directly from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient’s email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017, and investors include Advocate Aurora Enterprises, Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Cerner, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

For more information, visit www.xealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Attachments