The Peer Group Launches New Website

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team of highly trained plastic surgeons, professional aestheticians, specialists, and nurses at The Peer Group are proud to announce the launch of their informative new website. Live as of April 2022, the site allows patients to find details on all of the treatments offered, as well as information about the staff, area, and more. As an aesthetic plastic surgery practice in New Jersey, The Peer Group provides access to an extensive range of non-surgical aesthetic treatments along with cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery, all under one roof at Florham Park on the Columbia Turnpike.

The Peer Group also has its own state-of-the-art onsite surgical center with a team at the fully accredited surgical facility dedicated to providing outstanding patient care and consistently impressive results.

The full-service practice provides plastic surgery for the face, breast, and body, including facelift, rhinoplasty, eyelid lift, neck lift, breast augmentation, breast lift, breast reduction, tummy tuck, liposuction, Mommy Makeover, and post-weight loss body surgery. Non-invasive cosmetic services include injectable wrinkle relaxers such as BOTOX®, Dysport®, Xeomin®, and Jeuveau™; injectable hyaluronic acid filler collections such as Juvéderm®; Kybella® for double chin reduction; skin tightening and skin rejuvenation treatments; lights, lasers, and other energy-based solutions; and more.

The Peer Group aims to provide the most attentive care and address every patient’s questions to the best of their ability, with answers available on the site and directly from providers during consultations. Patients can find detailed information to guide them through these cosmetic procedures, get to know more about their board-certified plastic surgeons, and get started on their cosmetic journey by visiting The Peer Group website. Visitors to their website can also get a closer look at an extensive before-and-after photo gallery, browse a video gallery, see patient testimonials, learn about the Vectra® 3D Imaging experience, find out how to set up a virtual consultation, and get access to other resources, as well as check out the latest promotions and discounts available throughout the summer and rest of the year.

To learn more about the New Jersey-based The Peer Group, visit their new website at https://www.peergroupnj.com, call 973-822-3000, or fill out a contact form to schedule a consultation.