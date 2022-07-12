Robotic Legs Will Help Children Walk for the First Time at Toronto Area Facility

TORONTO, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanks to an outpouring of community support, Kayla’s Children Centre won Trexo Robotics’ Canada- wide Trexo Plus Robotic Gait Trainer Giveaway.



Children with mobility challenges will soon be able to visit Kayla’s Children Centre for physical therapy with the Trexo Plus robotic assistive device, designed to get children upright and walking.

The Trexo Robotics Giveaway was made possible by the generosity of an anonymous donor. “We are grateful to our donor, because of their gift, children in the community will experience the benefits of walking – many for the very first time,” said Manmeet Maggu, CEO and Co-founder of Trexo Robotics.

In June 2022, Trexo Robotics asked communities across Canada to vote for the facility they would like to see receive the Trexo Plus device. After 30 days of votes pouring in to support the pediatric facilities across Canada, Kayla’s Children Centre (KCC), located in Thornhill, Ontario, won.

“We are so thrilled to have won the Trexo Robotics giveaway,” says Yaffi Scheinberg, Executive Director and Head of School at KCC. “The outpouring of support from our community has been unbelievable, and our kids are going to benefit so much from having the Trexo in our clinic. We can’t wait to get more kids walking!”

Kayla’s Children Centre is a school, therapy clinic, and recreational centre for children with disabilities, behavioural challenges, and complex medical needs. KCC supports hundreds of families with year-round programming and respite, and is open to anyone age 0-18. KCC helps children develop life-enhancing skills and build self-esteem, and is on a mission to give every child the childhood they deserve. To learn more about KCC, visit kaylas.org.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

About Trexo Robotics

A little boy, a determined uncle and a gap in assistive technology were the catalysts for the formation of Trexo Robotics. Manmeet Maggu, CEO and Co-founder of Trexo Robotics and uncle of Praneit, began his search for assistive technology when Praneit was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and told he would never walk. No viable at-home solution was found. Driven by his conviction that Praneit deserved the opportunity to walk, Manmeet recruited friend Rahul Udasi to help build the solution. It was then that they built the Trexo, the only at-home Robotic Gait Trainer for children. Today, Trexo Robotics operates with the same determination and dedication to helping children walk. Visit https://trexorobotics.com/ for more information.

For more information contact:

Jennifer Horowitz

jh@trexorobotics.com

647-697-1110