Experity Ventures Completes $32.0 Million Corporate Note Financing

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experity Ventures LLC (Experity), a leading, technology-driven specialty finance investment platform focused on the litigation finance market, announced the closing of a $32.0 million corporate note financing with top-tier institutional investors. The transaction was assigned an investment grade BBB rating by a nationally recognized statistical ratings organization. Proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt and to fund general corporate and other working capital purposes, including new originations.

Through its subsidiaries and partners, Experity provides pre-settlement and medical funding solutions to claimants and medical providers across the U.S. The Company's comprehensive suite of solutions enables individuals with a pending lawsuit to have financial security and access to healthcare while negotiating a settlement. Since inception, the Company has successfully funded over $380 million in aggregate to more than 65,000 clients.

Experity Founder and Chairman, Joseph Greco commented, "Experity Ventures is one of the fastest-growing specialty finance platforms, focused on ligation finance, in the pre-settlement and medical funding arenas. As our industry consolidates, we believe that access to institutional capital will continue to be a differentiator and a significant driver of corporate value."

Experity CEO, Ryan Silverman added, "The successful closing of this transaction was made possible by Experity's strong financial and operational performance and further strengthens our long-term capital structure. This financing further lowers our cost of capital, while also providing the Company additional funds as we continue our strategy of disciplined growth."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the Company's exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent in connection with the transaction.

Experity Ventures, founded in 2019, is the parent company for Nexify Capital and Nexify Solutions, MedSolve Financial Group, ProMed Capital, Anchor Fundings and Thrivest Legal Funding, LLC / dba Thrivest Link. Nexify Capital has entered into several strategic financing and operational partnerships with legal funding companies in the United States. Nexify Solutions develops and markets best-in-class enterprise and workflow software for the legal funding marketplace, which is designed to automate pre-settlement funding from intake to decision analytics, to servicing and payoff, while offering full accounting and reporting capabilities. MedSolve and ProMed Capital are leading providers of medical receivable funding solutions to healthcare facilities. Anchor Fundings and Thrivest Legal Funding are direct-to-market, pre-settlement legal funding companies that have successfully provided thousands of non-recourse advances to individuals with pending litigation, predominately in personal injury cases.

