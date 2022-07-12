Long-standing marketing and brand communications agency recognized with proclamation for its contributions to local community

Atlanta, GA, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Partnership, Atlanta’s oldest privately held, female-owned marketing and brand communications agency and recipient of the 2021 Cobb Chamber Top 25 Small Business of the Year award was presented with a proclamation after providing $40,000 of workspace furnishing and office supplies to the Clayton County Government, Clayton County Sheriff’s, and the Clayton County Police Departments through it’s “Gives Back” initiative.

With a heavy emphasis on service, volunteerism, and philanthropy, The Partnership’s “Gives Back” initiative focuses on providing support to non-profits, organizations, and communities through diverse, high-impact driven assistance and or contributions that serve as a catalyst to positively impact, advance, and empower.

“We’re grateful for the support of The Partnership and its charge to create impactful change within the surrounding communities,” said Felicia Franklin, commissioner with the Clayton County Board of Commissioners. “It is with contributions such as these that we’re able to enact effective change in the comfort of the work environment – ensuring that our emergency personnel have quality workspaces, furniture, and cubicle systems to provide services to the citizens of Clayton County.”

Commissioner Franklin and the Clayton County Government recognized the efforts and actions of The Partnership for going above and beyond to improve the quality of workplace environments with a proclamation on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

“The Partnership believes in support and initiatives that strive for the advancement and empowerment of communities – with a passion to build lasting and impactful relationships for tomorrow,” said Shaheen Solomon, The Partnership’s director of public relations. “Law enforcement officials ensure that communities are safe for families to live, work, and play. It is our hopes that this contribution has helped with the improvement of workspaces for these brave men and women in their efforts to provide quality and continued emergency services.”

The Partnership has connected with many organizations supporting initiatives that uplift businesses and communities like the Ripley County Community Foundation in Batesville, Indiana and the Georgia Council for International Visitors which supports a broad spectrum of professional and cultural exchange programs from emerging global leaders.

For additional details, contact Shaheen Solomon at shaheen@ThePartnership.com or 470-889-8092. To find out more about The Partnership, visit www.ThePartnership.com.

About The Partnership



The Partnership is Atlanta’s oldest privately held, female-owned marketing and brand communications agency. We specialize in the Moments that Matter for our partners, offering integrated capabilities across brand development, advertising, public relations, digital marketing, and web development solutions. The Partnership prides itself as being nimble, collaborative, and community oriented, fostering an internal environment fueled through Culture of Curiosity and centered around our operating principles of Purpose, Passion, and Partnership.

