Konica Minolta and Quality Associates Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership with Image Science Associates

Ramsey, NJ, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), together with its Intelligence Information Management (IIM) Division, Quality Associates Inc., (QAI) today announced a new partnership with Image Science Associates, LLC (ISA) to accelerate digitization processes for meeting the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) M-19-21 directive.

The partnership combines QAI’s compliance and digital records management expertise with ISA’s Golden Thread™ analysis software to allow records managers at federal agencies to quickly ensure that digitized output meets NARA’s proposed image quality standards based on the Federal Agencies Digital Guidelines Initiative (FADGI) four-star ranking system for digital capture image quality.

The federal government’s executive, branch-wide effort to transform records management policies and best practices—known as the M-19-21 directive—calls for a transition to a fully electronic environment. One component of the M-19-21 directive mandates that NARA will only accept electronic records for all permanent government records after December 31, 2022. To ensure digitized permanent records meet the NARA requirements, federal agencies must adhere to the proposed FADGI 3 Star standards as they switch from paper-based to digital records management.

“Adding ISA and the Golden Thread analysis software to our FADGI capable solutions is an important next step as we continue to invest and expand our digital records management capabilities and digitizing facilities nationwide,” said Scott Swidersky, Vice President, IIM Practice, Konica Minolta, and President of its QAI division. “Collectively, our goal is to provide the right tools and resources by which good imaging can be easily practiced and understood.”

In this time-sensitive environment, tools such as the Golden Thread analysis software that specify and assess the quality of an imaging system—including consistency with FADGI 3 quality standards—deliver a proven, fast approach for conducting:

1. Acceptance testing of scanners and cameras – Before signing off on an expensive and complex scanning device, agencies can ensure it is performing as expected. In this way, scanner vendors can demonstrate their equipment meets FADGI 3 Star image quality standards, and agencies can ensure that FADGI 3 Star standards are in their operating environments.

2. Periodic image quality monitoring and audits – Any number of imaging inconsistencies can emerge unnoticed into digitizing workflows. They can range from incorrect exposure selections to inappropriate image processing choices. Imaging systems must not only meet FADGI 3 Star quality standards during initial implementation, but also be measured periodically to ensure compliancy over time.

“At ISA, we are delighted to partner with QAI, the leading provider of digitization and compliance solutions in the industry,” said Don Williams, President, ISA. “The positive impact of our Golden Thread software on FADGI imaging standards proposed under NARA’s M-19-21 directive, together with QAI’s compliance and records management experts, will function as a digital imaging quality and compliance model to accomplish accurate and consistent outcomes.”

The adoption of the ISA technologies not only broadens QAI’s digital records management service offerings for M-19-21 compliance but strategically positions QAI for longer-term IT modernization efforts in the government space.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers' list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About QAI

Quality Associates Inc. (QAI), a Konica Minolta company, is a leading provider of Intelligent Information Management (IIM) solutions that eliminate paper from business processes and move information into a managed digital environment to reshape the modern workplace. A trusted partner and an experienced Value-Added Reseller (VAR), QAI helps hundreds of organizations nationwide address the many challenges they face when it comes to managing complex data and information. Founded in 1986, QAI has a proven history of delivering unmatched service quality, digitization capabilities and compliance expertise—having unparalleled document conversion facilities across the country and an extensive supplier and partner network. With a global workforce of 40,000 professionals, 6,000 experts nationwide and more than 200 dedicated content specialists, QAI’s IIM practice drives digitization to scale for business transformations that directly support efforts to increase workflow efficiency, storage, security and compliance by automating manual processes, digitizing paperwork and streamlining workplace tasks. www.qualityassociatesinc.com

About ISA

Image Science Associates, LLC (ISA) is the foremost authority in providing digital imaging services and software applications that solve imaging challenges related to quality control, workflows and compliance standards. Relying on a best-practices approach for the use of protocols and tools to evaluate digital image quality, ISA’s experienced imaging scientists and engineers have successfully served the digital image archiving community for the preservation of cultural heritage, medical and scientific imaging materials since 2005. As an industry leader, ISA is dedicated to ISO-based digital imaging performance standards and is a voting member of ISO TC42/WG18 and ISO/TC 42/JWG 26, committees for measuring digital capture performance metrics. Its products and services reflect unique measurement and remediation methodologies of digital image quality—best exemplified by its Golden Thread™ analysis software that is widely recognized in the digital archiving marketplace as the premier solution for ensuring that required quality specifications and standards are met. www.imagescienceassociates.com

