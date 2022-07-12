RemSleep Holdings Inc. Announces Acceptance and Approval of the Company’s OTCQB Application

Tampa, FL, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemSleep Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: RMSL), a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive Sleep Apnea patients, announced today that the company has officially received approval to be uplisted to OTCQB® status with otcmarkets.com . We anticipate OTCQB® status to be live on otcmarkets.com within 24-48 hours of this press release. The move to the OTCQB® exchange provides enhanced investor benefits, including higher reporting standards, greater access to analyst coverage and news outlets, increased liquidity and stability, along with more comprehensive compliance requirements. The OTCQB® exchange is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market" for determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. The OTC Pink is not considered as such, and because of this most broker dealers will not trade or recommend OTC Pink stocks. By gaining OTCQB® status, a company dramatically increases their transparency, reporting standards, and management certification and compliance requirements, therefore most broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB® exchange. Historically, companies that have made it to the OTCQB® tier have experienced increased investor awareness and greater liquidity and visibility of their common stock.

“This is a great milestone for RemSleep and our shareholders. We could not be more excited for where we are currently positioned and the trajectory of where we are going. Uplisting to OTCQB® status provides next level accountability from us as a company with higher reporting standards and more comprehensive compliance requirements. OTCQB® status will assist our company in providing greater shareholder value by allowing us to achieve greater market visibility, expand our potential prospective investor pool, greater share price stability, along with increased trading liquidity within the investment community. We look forward to broadening our company exposure to a larger and more diverse demographic of both domestic and international investors,” stated Tom Wood, RemSleep CEO.

Wood continued, “This is the first of many milestones we have in the works. We hope to provide an update in the next couple of weeks regarding our impending FDA 510k filing for our patented DeltaWave Nasal Pillow Mask, the filing of future 510k application(s) for our recently announced second CPAP mask that will include both a residential and hospital version, and our CPAP machine distribution deal progress. This is an exciting time for everyone involved in RemSleep as we transition from a pre-revenue OTC Pink company to a positive cash flow and profitable OTCQB® listed company. This is just the beginning so stay tuned.”

About RemSleep Holdings Inc.

RemSleep Holdings Inc. is a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive Sleep Apnea patients. Our focus is primarily designing and manufacturing devices and products for the treatment of Sleep Apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 30 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the RemSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. We diligently strive for our products to make the difference and improve the condition of those suffering from Sleep Apnea. www.remsleep.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations or stock price. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

