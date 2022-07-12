Snappy Tomato Pizza Company Announces NEW Ownership

Burlington, Kentucky, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snappy Tomato Pizza is a rapidly growing, award-winning, Italian pizzeria chain headquartered in Northern Kentucky. Since 1978, Snappy Tomato Pizza has been known for their fresh ingredients, great service and delicious pizza, hoagies, salads and wings. Tim Gayhart, current franchise owner of five locations and area developer of thirteen stores, will take over the reins of the company and become the new owner of Snappy Tomato Pizza Company as of July 2022.

“I am excited to begin this new chapter in my career, having started 30-years ago with a loan of $20,000 for my first Snappy franchise to now owning the company, it is truly a blessing to be in this position,” shared Tim Gayhart, new owner of Snappy Tomato Pizza. “The opportunity to do more of what I love to do is the reason I wanted to take a bigger slice of the (pizza) pie.”

Gayhart is a homegrown Cincinnati, Ohio native, now residing in Union, Kentucky. He will purchase the Snappy Tomato Pizza Company from its current owner, The Deters Company, for an undisclosed amount. Gayhart has owned a Snappy Tomato franchise since 1991 and served as an area developer since 2001, making him a fitting choice for corporate ownership. In the transition, Gayhart will take ownership of the Burlington, Kentucky location. The Burlington flagship store along with Gayhart’s Kentucky locations in Villa Hills, Richwood, Dry Ridge and his Indiana sites in Lawrenceburg and Rising Sun will all become corporate establishments. Gayhart will provide overall support, guidance and resources for all forty-four current locations across Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and New Mexico. He will also be the franchisor of the first new franchise of his tenure, now under contract to open in LaGrange, Kentucky later this fall.

“Having worked with Tim (Gayhart) for more than thirty-years, I instantly knew that the very moment he expressed interest in buying the company, it was a great fit,” stated Jeremy Deters, President of The Deters Company. “Tim knows the pizza business and this company inside and out; I am excited to see where he takes Snappy, because with Tim’s passion and commitment… the sky’s the limit.”

The pizza industry is huge, stable and growing. Americans spend $46 billion a year on pizza, according to PMQ Pizza Magazine. Food Business News estimates that 30% of Americans eat pizza at least once a week. In the United States, it is estimated that an average of 350 slices of pizza are sold every second of every day.

The Snappy Tomato Pizza corporate headquarters will remain in Burlington, Kentucky alongside their flagship store location. The corporate staff, over 900 current employees, management and thirty-one franchisees throughout the country will remain intact during the ownership transition.

The goal for this fast-casual, affordable, family-friendly, Italian pizzeria restaurant chain will be to continue the quality, service and growth already established, while increasing the company’s footprint in existing markets. “We hope to grow our store count by ten units over the next three years,” said Gayhart. By emphasizing the award-winning sauce, the unique line of BEAST pizzas and the memorable Mr. Snappy logo, the table is set for instant success.

###

About Snappy Tomato Pizza: www.SnappyTomato.com| #SnappyTomato

Snappy Tomato Pizza was founded in 1978 in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, as a single independent Italian pizzeria and has grown into forty-five locations across five states: Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and New Mexico. Every location prides itself on being immersed in its community. What started as an all-in bet on a horse named Snappy Tomato, at a horse race in Kentucky, is now a beloved casual, affordable, award-winning, family restaurant and one of the most sought-after franchise opportunities nationwide. The delicious handcrafted pizzas include the Signature menu items Snapperoni Pizza, Ranch Pizza, Loaded Potato Pizza and the complete line of The Beast Pizzas. In addition to these Italian specialties, the menu contains delectable wings, salads, hoagies and calzones. Snappy Tomato Pizza is famous for their always-fresh ingredients, secret recipe award-winning sauce, house-made dough, the unique line of Beast Pizzas and the ever-memorable Mr. Snappy Tomato logo.

Stay in the know by following: #SnappyTomato

Franchise Information: www.SnappyTomato.com/franchise-info

Attachments