Immunoassay Market to be worth USD 45.82 billion by 2030.

New York, United States, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising number of infectious disease and cancer patients, the global population that is rapidly ageing and increased automation in the field of medicine are the primary drivers of the market.



Insights into the Immunoassay Market:

By Type or Platform, Enzyme Immunoassays dominated the market.





By Technique, the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) leads the market.





By Application, the infectious diseases segment held the highest market share.





By Product Type, Reagents and kits dominated the market.





By End Users, hospitals held the highest share.





By Specimen, blood had the leading share of the market.





By region, North America dominated the market.





Factors behind rapid market growth:

A rise in the number of infectious diseases :

Infectious diseases are those diseases which are primarily caused by micro-organisms like bacteria, fungi, viruses and parasites. There has been a rising number of infectious diseases across the globe due to rapid urbanization coupled with exponential deforestation. According to the CDC, over 3 million primary diagnoses in Emergency Rooms are either infectious or parasitic diseases, and at the doctor's offices, the number rises to above 7 million. According to the WHO, over 17 million people die of infectious diseases. Therefore, with the rising number of cases of infectious diseases, the market for immunoassays would rapidly grow and expand into more developing countries.

Increasing cases of cancer :

Cancer is a non-communicable disease considered to be chronic and among the leading causes of death across the globe. According to the WHO, the number of deaths due to cancer each year is estimated to be over 10 million people. Data as made available by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, over 19 million cases of cancer were diagnosed in 2020, compared to 10 million cases in 2000, meaning the occurrence of cancer has nearly doubled in two decades. According to WHO studies, adjusted for inflation, the economic cost of Cancer is USD 1.55 trillion as of 2022. Thus, with the rising number of cancer cases, the market for immunoassay is set to witness a period of accelerated growth.

An Ageing Population :

The world is reeling from a unique problem - where the overall age of the population is increasing, and infants being born is much lesser than it was a few decades ago. According to the data from OECD, the world's population over the age of 65 has nearly doubled from 5.3% in 1970 to 9.33% in 2020. As per WHO estimates, there will be 2.1 billion people who will be above the age of 60 by 2050, nearly 21% of the total population. Thus, with a rising ageing population, the number of diseases associated with old age would increase; hence, the need for immunoassay tests would also rise.

Automation of medical processes :

Many processes are getting automated, especially in the field of medicine. Automating immunoassays is convenient, economical, reduces variability and most importantly, reduces the factor of human error. Hence, we expect to see a rapid rise in automated immunoassays across labs and clinics globally, thereby giving more accurate test results. Thus, with the automation of the process, the market would continue to see tremendous growth.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2020 to 2030 CAGR 7.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 45.82 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 22.65 Billion Historical Data for 2015 - 2019 No. of Pages 135

bioMérieux SA,Bio-Rad Laboratories,Bio-Techne,DiaSorin S.p.A,F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Luminex Corporation Merck KGaA, Meso Scale Diagnostics, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, PerkinElmer Inc, QIAGEN, Quidel Corporation



Randox Laboratories Ltd, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co, Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific Leading Segment By Type/ Platform Radioimmunoassay (RIA) Leading Region North America Segments covered By Type/ Platform, By Technique, By Application, By End-User, By Product, By Specimen Type, By Region Growth Drivers



Descriptive Analysis of the Immunoassay market segments :

By Type / Platform

Colloidal Gold Immunochromatographic Assay

Radioimmunoassay

Electrochemiluminescence Immunoassay

Enzyme Immunoassay

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

Fluoroimmunoassay

By Technique

Western Blotting

CD/DVD- based immunoassay

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISA)

Enzyme-Linked Immunospot

Immuno-PCR (I-PCR)

Rapid Tests

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Allergies

Oncology

Thyroid

Haematology

Endocrinology

Cardiology

Others





By End-User

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical companies

Biotechnological companies

Clinical Laboratories

Others





By-Products

Reagents and Kits

Analyzers

By Specimen Type

Blood

Saliva

Urine

Others

By Region

North America

Canada

USA

Mexico





Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Norway

Spain

Netherlands

Latvia

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Thailand

Vietnam

Indonesia

Australia - New Zealand

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America, Africa and the Middle East (LAAME)

Brazil

Argentina

Morocco

Egypt

South Africa

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

UAE

Rest of LAAME

By Type/ Platform, the market is dominated by Enzyme immunoassays due to their cost and energy effectiveness, and being time-efficient. According to the CDC, there are over 15 enzyme immunoassay tests available for testing parasites in stool samples, which reduces the burden of having a trained microbiologist, and are relatively quick to perform. Hence, the market category would continue to be dominated by EIAs.

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISA) tests are a dominant technique for conducting immunoassays. The primary reason for this is the ability of the test to detect multiple antigens, proteins, hormones and lipoproteins, among other molecules. ELISA tests are known to give highly accurate results, are very quick to perform, and provide easy diagnoses for complex diseases. CDC consistently used ELISA tests to detect COVID-19 and for people infected with the virus, with a 99% specificity and 96% sensitivity.

By Application, infectious diseases dominated the market due to their high occurrence rate. According to CDC, the most common infections are chlamydia, influenza, staph, E.Coli, Herpes simplex and tuberculosis. Approximately one out of five people are infected with chlamydia. According to the WHO, AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis (TB) are responsible for more than 5 million deaths, which is around 50% of all deaths related to infectious diseases. Thus, with the rising number of patients with infectious illnesses, the market for immunoassays is said to grow quickly in the short term.

By end-user, the market is dominated by hospitals. Immunoassays are used for the diagnoses of a number of diseases, and since most patients approach ERs and hospitals for diagnoses of these diseases, hospitals would likely remain the dominant segment in the category. As per the American Hospital Association, there were more than 33.5 million hospital admissions in 2020. With more patients requiring hospitalizations for multiple diseases, the number of immunoassays conducted would further increase.

Blood dominated the specimen type as blood tends to contain an immense number of biochemicals that assist in diagnosing and treating diseases. According to American Clinical Laboratory Association, more than seven billion blood tests are performed in the country every year.

By region, North America had the highest market share. USA and Canada both have highly advanced healthcare infrastructure which supports research and development of new techniques for diagnosing and treating multiple diseases. With rapidly advancing technology and increased spending on healthcare by the government and individuals, the market for rapid immunoassays would increase swiftly.

Companies Dominant in the Immunoassay Market :

Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BD Biosciences

Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co

QIAGEN

Quidel Corporation

Beckman Coulter Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc

bioMerieux SA

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Techne

Meso Scale Diagnostics

Merck Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A

Luminex Corporation

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Randox Laboratories

Recent Developments

In July 2022, researchers at the University of Tokyo developed a new, paper-based immunoassay. The product aims to detect SARS-CoV-2 within a short span of time (approximately 10-20 minutes).





In July 2022, Omesti Holdings and 360 Medic Holdings announced a joint venture to set up and operate new diagnostic and screening centres in Malaysia. The joint venture aims to provide services such as MRI and CT scans, with a focus on immunoassay tests.





In July 2022, Promega developed a new immunoassay test, Limit Cytokine Immunoassay. The test aims at reducing the time as compared to ELISA tests. They can be used in labs that conduct basic research and in the field of drug discovery.





In June 2022, Nonagen Bioscience declared that it had gained a CE mark for its new cancer diagnostic tool. The tool is an immunoassay named Oncuria, aimed at identifying bladder cancer.





