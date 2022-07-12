Excel Nuclear Oncology Center in Houston is designated as Radiopharmaceutical Therapy Center of Excellence by SNMMI

HOUSTON, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excel Diagnostics and Nuclear Oncology Center (EDNOC), a premier Diagnostic Imaging and Radioligand Therapy center in Houston, Texas announces designation as Radiopharmaceutical Therapy Center of Excellence (RTCOE) by the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI).

“Excel is the first outpatient private facility in the country to receive this honorable designation from SNMMI. EDNOC continues to be a pioneer in bringing new targeted Radioligand Therapies such as Lu-177 DOTATATE, and Lu-177 PSMA-617 and 225Ac-PSMA I&T to serve our patients in the United States and neighboring countries. Our main mission in the last 15 years has been to address unmet needs in the field of Nuclear Oncology,” said Dr. Ebrahim Delpassand, Chairman and Medical Director of EDNOC.

“We firmly believe that the menu of targeted Radioligand Therapies will increase in the future. Excel with its strong infrastructure and knowledge in research and standard of care in therapeutic nuclear medicine is ready to meet these challenges,” said Dr. Rodolfo Nuñez, Director of Nuclear Medicine Department at EDNOC.



About Excel Diagnostics and Nuclear Oncology Center (EDNOC)

EDNOC is an outpatient facility offering a full spectrum of diagnostic imaging, nuclear medicine and Radioligand therapies. EDNOC is fully capable of conducting sponsored clinical research trials in the field of diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicine. All our research staff is GCP Trained and CITI certified consisting of highly trained, board-certified investigators, study coordinators, patient recruiters, and support staff. At Excel, you will find areas designed to safely handle and administer radiopharmaceuticals, patient care areas, and physician interpretation resources. The Excel Clinical Research Department (ECRD) is a dedicated department to assist investigators in their clinical trials. Our team is fully trained regarding rules and regulations of conducting human research, FDA requirements, and IRB compliance. We offer our expertise in conducting clinical research to a variety of academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies. ECRD works closely with CROs & IRBs, to support sponsored clinical trials in the field of oncology radiopharmaceuticals. In April of 2020, Excel passed FDA inspection of one of its investigational drugs with no deficiencies or citations. For more information, please visit us at: www.exceldiagnostics.com

Contact:

Susan Cork

SCork@ExcelDiagnostics.com

or 713-781-6200