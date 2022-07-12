Hub Group Ranks #2 on the Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL Industry List

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, today, announces it has once again been awarded the #2 ranking on the Inbound Logistics’ prestigious Top 10 3PL list for 2022. This is the 15th consecutive year the company has been recognized as a Top 10 3PL and in the #2 position for the third straight year.



“We are honored to be ranked #2 on Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL list for the third year in a row,” said Phillip D. Yeager, Hub Group President and COO. “This industry recognition underscores our commitment to serving our customers’ needs across the supply chain. I congratulate our team members for their focus on service and dependability that make this recognition possible.”

Each year, thousands of voters participate in Inbound Logistics’ Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards to recognize the most responsive and respected 3PL companies in the industry. “We congratulate Hub Group for maintaining this top ranking,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics. “Over the past 20+ years this industry ranking has been in existence, it has become increasingly more competitive. It is a great accomplishment and a tribute to Hub Group that it has maintained this high ranking for three years in a row.”

About Hub Group

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with $5 billion in revenue, our 6,000 employees and drivers across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

