Blockchain-Based Startup AltSwitch awarded Gold place by industry experts at Future Innovation Summit Dubai

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Future Innovation Summit V2 was a recently concluded event that was hosted by the Private Office of H.H Sheikh Saqer Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi under the leadership of H.E Adnan Al Noorani held last May 11-12 at the Meydan Hotel in Dubai. In the audience were government officials, prominent personalities, and organizations who gathered together for critical discussions around topics of space, the metaverse, blockchain technology, and sustainability. Financial and blockchain experts in attendance include Dr. Michael Gebert (Chairman and founding member of the European Blockchain Association), Christian Noll (General Manager - IBM Consulting IBM Middle East and Africa), and Rizwan Sajan (Founder and Chairman of Danube Group) among many others. The event was also attended by H.H Sheikh Saqer Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi himself.



Many competitors were vying to win a spot in the top three with projects that were providing innovative solutions to niche industries that catered to wide audiences. AltSwitch’s hardware wallet debut was able to secure a unanimous vote to win the gold place with its sleek and luxurious design, multi-layer security encryption technology, and NFT integrated display. They combined these elements into a formula for success in the eyes of the judges keen on assessing the viability and competitive edge of all its contestants.



A vital point of the presentation was the importance of self-custody and the social responsibility of digital asset security by blockchain-based companies which the CEO also talked about on stage. He emphasized that the alarming growth in digital asset theft could not be left unchecked as it damages cryptocurrency’s reputation and each of its victims’ financial futures. He implied that businesses should maintain a human-to-human element of conducting business as more than mere statistics but people’s lives and hard-earned living. Another was the company’s mission to empower people’s self-custodial capability by placing the security of their assets in their own hands aside from conventional financial institutions.



Securing one of the coveted winning spots in the competition opens the company’s future to even further heights as it solidifies its reputation as an up-and-coming figure in the digital asset security industry. Some of the prizes from the Sheikh’s private office include (but are not limited to) business development assistance, company registration & office location in Dubai, as well as an endorsement to strategic partners & government entities. These provided a key opportunity for the company to establish a base of operations in the UAE which has positioned itself as a haven for emerging technologies and innovations and strategic access to the GCC. Only time will tell the level of success AltSwitch will achieve but this win is a strong step in the right direction for them in a globally competitive industry.



AltSwitch is a blockchain-based company building products with an ecosystem of decentralized apps and services that aim to make self-custody and decentralized finance more secure and accessible. Its core team members in attendance were CEO Carl Munsayac, CMO Dragos Petrovan, CTO Vlad Sulea, CCO Carlo James Nuque, CDO Clark Abella, CSMO Maria Kaye Labay, CHRO Shari Ashley, and CPRO Nicholas Sledziona who were able to catch the attention of both industry experts as well as established venture capital and investment firm delegates with their presentation.