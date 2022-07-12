Capital Southwest Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

DALLAS, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest” or the “Company”; Nasdaq: CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 results on Monday, August 1, 2022, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Capital Southwest has scheduled a live webcast on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors may participate in the webcast.



About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company with approximately $937 million in investments at fair value as of March 31, 2022. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses and makes investments ranging from $5 million to $35 million in securities across the capital structure, including first lien, second lien, and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking, which relate to future events or Capital Southwest’s future performance or financial condition, including statements relating to Capital Southwest's investment portfolio and balance sheet capitalization being well positioned for any economic environment moving forward. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical statements and can often be identified by words such as “will,” “believe,” “expect” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include risks related to: changes in the markets in which Capital Southwest invests; changes in the financial, capital, and lending markets; changes in the interest rate environment; regulatory changes; tax treatment and general economic and business conditions; our ability to operate our wholly owned subsidiary, SBIC I, as an SBIC; and uncertainties associated with the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the global and U.S. capital markets and the global and U.S. economy, the length and duration of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States as well as worldwide and the magnitude of the economic impact of that outbreak; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business prospects and the operational and financial performance of our portfolio companies, including our ability and their ability to achieve their respective objectives, and the effects of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on our ability to continue to effectively manage our business.

Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review Capital Southwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Capital Southwest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

