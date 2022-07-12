Sprouts Farmers Market to Report Second Quarter 2022 Earnings on August 3, 2022

PHOENIX, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today announced it will issue financial results for the second quarter ended July 3, 2022, after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Following the release, Sprouts’ management will conduct a conference call at 2:00 pm PDT (5:00 pm EDT) to discuss the results for the quarter.



A webcast of the conference call will be available at investors.sprouts.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

An audio replay will be available at approximately 5:00 PM PDT (8:00 PM EDT) on August 3, 2022 and will remain available for 72 hours. This can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 (toll-free) or 412-317-0088 (international) and entering the confirmation code: 7359561.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. This year, Sprouts celebrates its 20th anniversary. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com .