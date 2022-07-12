Attorney Lance Ivey for Family of Carol Wright to Hold Press Conference on July 15, 2022

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. , July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Board Certified Trial Attorney Lance C. Ivey, a partner at Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey, & Fronrath, will be conducting a press conference at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, to make a major announcement regarding Carol Wright, the 79-year-old woman who fell off the Royal Park Bridge. This will be held in the Law office of Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey, & Fronrath in the firm conference room on the 10th floor of the Northbridge Center.

Wright was crossing the Royal Park Bridge on Feb. 6, 2022, when the bridge lifted, and she tragically fell to her death. Lance Ivey conducted multiple interviews over the last few months. In late March, Carol Wright's estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the bridge operator on duty at the time of the February 6 incident, Artissua Paulk, and Florida Drawbridges, Inc. Carol Wright's family and Mr. Ivey share the same goal, which is for this type of incident to never happen to another family.

Mr. Ivey will provide further information at the press conference and will be making a major announcement.

