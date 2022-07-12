Root, Inc. Expands Reach with Three New Professional Sports Team Partnerships

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance, announced partnerships with two National Football League teams and one Major League Baseball team.



Root is now the official insurance partner of the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, and additionally is a sponsor to the Colorado Rockies. Root’s name, logo, and advertisements will be integrated into the teams’ media, game-day graphics, and sponsored content.



“We’re very excited and proud to be stepping deeper into the sports marketing world. These partnerships allow us to connect directly with our key audiences in important markets,” said B.C. Silver, Root’s Chief Marketing Officer. “As we look to increase awareness of the Root brand in these markets, we believe these teams allow us great reach and connectivity with their loyal customer base. We Root for Good Drivers!”

These new sports sponsorships are in addition to the partnership with NASCAR team 23XI and driver Bubba Wallace . Root has sponsored 23XI since 2021.

About Root, Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience.

