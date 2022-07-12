Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date June 30, 2022

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of June 30, 2022, short interest in 3,432 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 10,675,154,725 shares compared with 10,650,038,311 shares in 3,411 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of June 15, 2022. The end-of-June short interest represents 2.44 days compared with 2.92 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 2,058 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,498,739,966 shares at the end of the settlement date of June 30, 2022, compared with 2,575,258,033 shares in 2,053 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.64 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.98.

In summary, short interest in all 5,490 Nasdaq® securities totaled 13,173,894,691 shares at the June 30, 2022 settlement date, compared with 5,464 issues and 13,225,296,344 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.23 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.67 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.





