BERNINA of America Collaborates With Kaffe Fassett to Introduce Special Edition Machines Featuring Iconic Kaffe Designs

AURORA, Ill., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, today announced an exclusive collaboration with iconic textile designer Kaffe Fassett to bring Kaffe’s iconic designs to two Special Edition machines. BERNINA also announced the Summer availability of its long-awaited B 735 model and new products from its value-packed sister brand, bernette.



“Kaffe Fassett is one of the most iconic and colorful textile designers of our time and it’s a great honor to partner with him for this Special Edition release,” said Paul Ashworth, President and CEO of BERNINA of America. “This collaboration is years in the making, and together, was a joy to bring to life for BERNINA fans and textile enthusiasts around the world.”

Founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA is the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery, and quilting machines; and Kaffe Fassett has inspired millions for more than 60 years with his colorful work in fabric, knitting, needlepoint, painting and mosaics. Kaffe’s designs are instantly recognizable thanks to his passion for colorful designs inspired by his world travels and love of bright, fresh patterns.

BERNINA KAFFE EDITIONS

The Kaffe collaboration includes two Special Edition machines that come with exclusive stitch patterns and optional embroidery modules featuring Smart Drive Technology (SDT):

BERNINA 770 QE PLUS Kaffe Edition : With all the sophisticated features of one of BERNINA’s finest machines, the B 770 QE PLUS Kaffe Edition is adorned with Kaffe’s acclaimed Guinea Flower pattern and comes with a gift package valued at $1,500 that includes a dust cover and XL Trolly in the Guinea Flower design, 15 half-yard cuts of Kaffe Fassett fabrics, 64 exclusive embroidery designs and 31 decorative stitches designed by Kaffe Fassett. MSRP: $7,999





BERNINA 475 QE Kaffe Edition: Known for its compact design that still delivers on precision, the BERNINA 475 QE Kaffe Edition is the first full-color machine featuring a bold turquoise color palette with a design inspired by the Millefiore print by Kaffe​. The exclusive gift package valued at $900 includes a dust cover and Large Trolly in the Millefiore design and 21 additional and exclusive decorative stitches specifically designed for the B 475 QE Kaffe Edition. MSRP: $3,199



“I am so grateful to BERNINA for letting me decorate their iconic machines and I’m thrilled at how this collaboration has blossomed,” said Kaffe Fassett. “Color is the tonic the world needs and I hope these machines inspire others to add more color to their designs, workspaces and life.”

BERNINA 735 COMING SUMMER 2022

BERNINA 735: BERNINA of America also announced the Summer availability of the long-awaited new BERNINA 735. The B 735 is packed with features for a modern sewist with a 7” color touch screen, 5.5 mm stitch width, jumbo bobbin. compatible with the BERNINA Stitch Regulator to enhance free-motion quilting capability. MSRP: $5,999.



NEW BERNETTE MACHINES

bernette 62 AIRLOCK Coverstitch Machine: The new b62 AIRLOCK Coverstitch Machine makes getting projects started easy with an air threader that automatically threads the loopers. Packed with 4 coverstitches and 3 chain stitches, a hands-free system and slide on table provides space for large projects. MSRP: $1,735.



bernette 68 AIRLOCK Combo Machine: The top-of-the-line bernette b68 AIRLOCK is a combo machine that created overlock, cover, chain and combo stitches. The b68 is a sturdy and easy-to-use machine that offers flexibly with different fabrics, threads and sewing projects. MSRP: $2,399.



bernette 05 Crafter Machine: With the ability to sew through 12 layers of denim, this heavy duty, rugged b05 Crafter is the machine for the creative all-rounder packed with value for all sewing needs - from beautiful clothes to trendy accessories. MSRP: $465.



Today’s announcements were made at BERNINA University, an annual conference where authorized BERNINA dealers and employees celebrate the creative possibilities made possible with BERNINA.

The Kaffe collection will be available for purchase through authorized BERNINA dealers nationwide in Fall 2022. Learn more about the Limited BERNINA Kaffe Editions and promotional bundles at www.bernina.com/kaffe-edition. Follow and join the social conversation with #BERNINAUSA and #BERNINAKaffeEdition. For more information on BERNINA of America, please visit bernina.com.

About BERNINA

BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA’s blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. Shop for BERNINA products online or buy directly from your nearest BERNINA Dealer . Follow BERNINA on Facebook , Instagram and Pinterest . BERNINA’s sister machine, bernette, can be found on Instagram. You can also find helpful tips and tutorials for every skill level on BERNINA’s Blog, WeAllSew .

