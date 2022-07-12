Oil-Dri Announces Price Increases for its Sports Field Products

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) today announced that it will implement price increases for its sports field products, effective August 1, 2022.



These pricing actions are driven by inflationary pressures on diesel, mining, maintenance and repairs, natural gas, packaging, and other non-fuel manufacturing costs, including significant increases in labor rates at our manufacturing facilities.

Pro’s Choice sales representatives will communicate additional details of the price increase to their customers directly.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, bleaching clay and fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about Oil-Dri, please visit oildri.com. To learn more about Pro’s Choice, please visit proschoice1.com.

