Will Your Data Be Secure in the Era of AI?

Philadelphia, PA, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era of artificial intelligence, a Meta AI Research mathematician delves into how AI impacts our society, and its potential to defeat even the newest encryption techniques for safeguarding data.

“How can you expect your data to be kept secure and private in an AI-driven future?” said Dr. Kristin Lauter, West Coast Director of Research Science at Meta AI Research, who will be presenting a free and livestreamed public lecture as part of the Society of Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM) Annual Meeting tomorrow, July 13. “AI may improve our lives, but without adequate safeguards, AI may also jeopardize the security of our private data,” she added.

Research in cryptography, the science of securing information, has to stay ahead of emerging threats and attacks in order to protect everyone's privacy. In her upcoming presentation entitled Artificial Intelligence & Cryptography: Privacy and Security in the AI era, Dr. Lauter will share how cryptosystems may be vulnerable, especially as the power of machine learning and AI models grows. She will specifically discuss how transformers, a widely used AI architecture, can be used to attack lattice-based cryptography, one of the most promising new types of cryptography. The work of Dr. Lauter and her team at Meta AI launches a new line of inquiry by exploring potential AI-related weaknesses of cryptosystems; by uncovering these potential weaknesses now, the research community is in a better position to develop more robust ways to safeguard information in the future.

The presentation is free for the public and media to attend.

The lecture will also be livestreamed and posted to SIAM’s YouTube afterwards. Register here to watch the presentation live online.

Artificial Intelligence & Cryptography: Privacy and Security in the AI era

Featuring: Kristin Lauter, Meta AI Research

Wednesday, July 13, 6:15 – 7:15 p.m. EST

Spirit of Pittsburgh A

David L. Lawrence Convention Center

1000 Fort Duquesne Boulevard

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

