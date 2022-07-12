Profit.co Recognized as a Leader in OKR, Task, and Performance Management Software Categories

SINGAPORE, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profit.co is recognized as a leader in the Performance management category for the Asia Pacific Region by G2. This prestigious recognition comes at an opportune moment for Profit.co, with its OKR-centered software integrating Performance management, Task management, Employee engagement, and Strategy execution. In the G2 Asia Pacific task management category, Profit.co is recognized as a high performer.

G2 badges are awarded based on verified user reviews with strict moderation. The G2 grid is a widely acclaimed software standard that ranks outstanding products based on market presence and customer satisfaction. Research validated information helps buyers select the right product for their respective businesses.

Profit.co has been named a Leader based on receiving a high Customer Satisfaction score and having a large Market Presence. 100% of users rated Profit.co 4 or 5 stars, believe it is moving in the right direction, and users would likely recommend Profit.co at a rate of 97%. One customer stated that the flexible features, which are highly customizable, were the reasons to choose Profit.co.

Nar Yin C, Group Finance Director of a wholesale company from Singapore, in her G2review is happy with the additional knowledge through the OKR Certification & Coaching sessions by Profit.co's OKR Coaches.

Profit.co believes in its mission to help businesses transform into objective focussed, metric-driven organizations. Profit.co's Objectives & Key Results (OKR) software, integrated with Task Management, Employee Engagement & Employee Development, allows users to create OKRs and align and track execution with weekly check-ins and reviews. With real-time reports and dashboards, managers can view the progress of their teams and identify potential problems in advance.

Profit.co integrates with over 40+ collaborative tools like Slack, G Suite, Microsoft Teams, Jira, Salesforce, and HubSpot. Mobile applications for Android, iOS, and Windows devices are also available, allowing users to manage their business activities remotely.

About Profit.co

Profit.co HQ in Fremont, California, USA, is an enterprise OKR Software, integrated with Performance Management, Task Management, Employee Engagement, and Strategy Execution. Profit.co has offices in Singapore, India, UAE & Japan. Profit.co helps companies bridge the Strategy-Execution gap through an incredible OKR platform. Profit.co, with its easy-to-use UI, helps transform a business into a metrics-driven organization. Profit.co provides the most intuitive OKR SaaS platform, enabling easy adoption of OKRs across different kinds of organizations. Learn more at Profit.co or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

