Frontier Group Holdings Announces Webcast of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

DENVER, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), will be releasing second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, July 28, 2022.



Management will host a live webcast with analysts to discuss these results the same day at 4:30pm ET. The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis. To register in advance to access the webcast, visit http://ir.flyfrontier.com.

An archive of the call will be available on the company’s website for 30 days.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates more than 110 A320 family aircraft and has among the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to Frontier’s continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by available seat miles (ASMs) per fuel gallon consumed.