MIAMI, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami, Florida-based Summit Aerospace, Inc. is an industry leader in aircraft maintenance and repair, with a sterling reputation built upon extraordinary workmanship, state-of-the-art facilities, and uncompromising business ethics.



It has come to Summit Aerospace, Inc’s attention that there has arisen confusion regarding its name and that of wholly unrelated persons and entities. Specifically, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, an indictment was unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn charging a number of individuals with conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. The entities allegedly involved in the scheme include a “Summit Aviation Supply LLC,” also known as “Summit LLC,” and “Summit Corp.”

Summit Aerospace, Inc. is not related or affiliated with any of those entities or any of the individuals identified in the indictment. In short, Miami-based Summit Aerospace, Inc. has not been implicated, in any way, with the wrongdoing referenced in the indictment unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn. Any similarities in name are purely coincidental.

Miami-based Summit Aerospace, Inc. remains a company held in high regard in the industry and is committed to its mission of providing first-rate maintenance and repair for major commercial, military, and regional aircraft.

If you have any questions pertaining to Miami-based Summit Aerospace, Inc., contact attorney David A. Rothstein, with Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein, P.A.

Contact:

David A. Rothstein, Esq.

drothstein@dkrpa.com

2665 S. Bayshore Drive

Penthouse 2B

Miami, Florida 33133

(305) 374-1908.

http://www.dkrpa.com

About Summit Aerospace Inc: Summit Aerospace Inc. is an MRO company based in Medley, Fla. For several years it has provided repair and overhaul services to reputable customers and airlines. Summit Aerospace Inc has been voted Topshop for three consecutive years by The145 Awards.