SRW Introduces Imm1 Defence for Immunity Protection and Energy Support During Recovery

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egg yolks have long been known to have immune health benefits primarily because of their high levels of natural IgY (immunoglobulin yolk) antibody proteins that support the innate immune system you are born with. Combining IgY with other well-known immune-supporting nutrients including vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc, can help support both the innate and adaptive immune system that is acquired through exposure to infection or vaccination. SRW Laboratories (SRW) has developed a unique immune formula called Imm¹ Defence that combines all these ingredients including the extensively studied Muno-IgY™ with vitamin B1 (thiamine) and quercetin ( Quercefit ®) making the dietary supplement most appealing to anyone looking for a more targeted immune protection and response during recovery.



“Imm¹ Defence is coming into our cellular health lineup at just the perfect time,” said Greg Macpherson, biotechnologist, pharmacist and founder of SRW. “As travel escalates across international borders, government mandates relax, and people are back to attending large conferences and events, our immune systems need extra protection beyond the basic go-to immune vitamins and supplements. Supporting and protecting the immune system is the baseline to maintaining good cellular health as you age.”

SRW’s Imm¹ Defence takes immune protection to another level for people who are in high stress situations and frequently exposing themselves to germs through work, school, children and travel, providing protection during exposure and energy during recovery times.

“Vitamin D and zinc are great for the immune system, but you have to take a lot of these nutrients all the time to maintain immune protection. The benefit of IgY is that it targets the bad bacteria in your gut, where 70% of your immune system resides, by focusing on foreign bacteria and viruses, thereby freeing up the immune system to do its job,” said Macpherson. “Several athletes are taking our Imm¹ Defence, because it helps the body recover quickly from illness or injury while providing an extra boost of energy. It can provide the same benefits to anyone recovering from sickness or frequently exposing themselves to the stress of travel or crowds of people.”

Dr. Paul Kilgore , a distinguished epidemiologist with nearly three decades of expertise in vaccine and immunization research, is part of SRW’s scientific advisory board to support the research behind Imm¹ Defence and specifically the IgY ingredient (Muno-IgY™). Kilgore is deeply involved in human clinical research focused on the development of IgY for protection against and recovery from threatening viruses including influenza, rotavirus and many more. IgY has been the subject of more than 1,300 research papers published in the National Institutes of Health’s National Library of Medicine .