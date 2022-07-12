WGU launches national partnership with Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Governors University (WGU) has expanded its regional partnership with Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., launching a national scholarship to promote equitable access to higher education.

Under this national partnership, Sigma Gamma Rho members who want to earn a bachelor’s or master’s degree are eligible to apply for WGU’s Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. Scholarship. WGU initially launched this partnership in March with the sorority’s southeastern region. This expansion allows sorority members across the United States to apply for this scholarship.

Founded in 1922 by seven educators, Sigma Gamma Rho is one of the National Pan-Hellenic Council’s “Divine Nine” group of historic Black Greek Letter Organizations. With a membership of more than 100,000, the sorority’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for women, specifically in the areas of education, health awareness and leadership development.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Sigma Gamma Rho to a national level as they celebrate their centennial anniversary this week,” said Jason Thompson, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at WGU. “As WGU endeavors to be the most inclusive university in the world, we recognize the importance of this partnership to provide greater access and opportunity to education through our scholarship programs.”

“Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. is excited to partner with WGU, a pioneer online and nonprofit institution that remains built for today’s ideal of work-life balance,” said Rasheeda S. Liberty, 25th international grand basileus (president and CEO). “WGU’s focus is on student learning and success through competency-based education that is designed to allow students to reach their goals while balancing other personal and professional needs. We look forward to seeing the positive impact that the flexibility, affordability and scholarships offered by WGU have on our membership.”

This scholarship will provide up to $5,000 in tuition credit (at $1,250 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms). All applicants must meet WGU’s admission standards and maintain satisfactory academic progress.



About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education online, the nonprofit WGU now serves more than 131,000 students nationwide and has more than 279,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation’s leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 25 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today’s rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News and CNN and in The New York Times. Learn more at wgu.edu and wgu.edu/advocate.