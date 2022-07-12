Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market to Reach USD 66,662 Million by 2030 Driven By the Demand for Industrial Robots Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

TOKYO, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market size was valued at USD 6,214 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 66,662 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.



Human-robot interaction is becoming more common as robots make everyone's lives easier and more comfortable, and as a result, the market for AI robots is expanding. AI, or machine intelligence in robotic systems, is the implementation of AI technology into robots to allow them to perform repetitive tasks more efficiently without human intervention. AI also enables robots to communicate with other autonomous systems. For entrepreneurs, robotic systems will prove to be more effective and cost-effective labor. Companies in the most labor-intensive industries are increasingly incorporating AI robots. AI-integrated robots are expected to be used by major corporations in specialized fields that require top talent. The development of new tools for big data analysis is also expected to result in a growing market for AI robots.

Report Coverage:

Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Growth Aspects

The market for artificial intelligence in robotics is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years as industries recognize the powerful combination of two different technologies that offers several advantages in the automated processes of projects and procedures. Robotic systems with artificial intelligence enable industry sectors to become more adaptable in their procedures. The technology enables robots to learn, which is crucial for many application fields. Business owners would be able to significantly increase their save time, and production efficiency, and make their workplace safer for human employees. Robotics and artificial intelligence integration can also increase the probability of human employees. Afterward, intelligence would be supplemented at this stage for AI, which would seamlessly connect machine to machine for efficiency improvements. Businesses use robots because they are more productive when performing repetitive tasks. Tasks can be completed at breakneck speed and with pinpoint accuracy. When combined with AI, such robotic systems can integrate procedures and then complete tasks autonomously, eliminating the need for human intervention. This advantage would emerge as one of the primary drivers of future growth for AI in robotics.

During the forecast period, the rise in demand for industrial and service robots propels the Artificial Intelligence (AI) robots market. Implementing automation and technology, as well as incorporating robotic technology into manufacturing techniques, has allowed industrial organizations to devote more attention to a variety of demanding projects. This has improved quality, decreased risks for affiliates performing difficult tasks, and reduced overall operational costs. As labor inflation increases, technology and automation emerge as viable options. Robots can perform repetitive tasks faster and more consistently than humans.

Impact of COVID-19 on AI Robots Market

The COVID-19 global epidemic influenced many economies and societies as a result of the government's strict shutdown imposed to control the spread of COVID-19 viruses. This crisis harmed a wide range of industries, including commercial and industrial production, oil and natural gas, and others. Individual movements are severely restricted around the world, and the distribution system of goods and services is completely disrupted. As a result, the expansion of various businesses all over the world has been hampered. Similarly, during the pandemic, the market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) robots has been lukewarm. Due to labor shortages, many businesses have embraced automation for their operational processes. In the post-pandemic era, however, the healthcare industry is critical to the long-term viability of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) robots industry.

Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global artificial intelligence (AI) robots market. North America is a prominent pioneer and innovator in robotics implementation, as well as one of the largest economies in the world. Increased adoption of automated material handling and developments such as lights-out automated processes, increased stockroom automation, and rising usage of these automatons across a broad array of industries are driving the market growth. Robots of the future will be able to sense their surroundings in real-time via every connected sensor, learn innately from their surroundings and use natural-language arithmetic operations, and preserve their hardware by forecasting failures and being repaired by other robots thanks to technological advances. These market trends are expected to improve for robots over the forecast period.

AI Robots Market Segmentation

The global artificial intelligence (AI) robots market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on offering, robot type, technology, and application. Based on the offering, the market is divided into software, and hardware. Based on robot type, the market split into service robots, and industrial robots. Based on technology, the market is categorized into machine learning, context awareness, computer vision, and natural language processing. Based on application, the market is segmented into stock management, agriculture, industrial, military & defense, law enforcement, security & surveillance, education & entertainment, healthcare assistance, and others.

Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Players

Some key players covered global in the artificial intelligence (AI) robots industry are Softbank, Blue Frog Robotics, NVDIA, Harman International Industries, Intel, Alphabet, IBM, Hanson Robotics, Xilinx, Microsoft, ABB, and Fanuc.

