Global Adult Diapers Market Is Projected To Reach A Market Value Of US$ 30.56 Billion By 2032, Up From US$ 17.89 Billion In 2022, States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global adult diapers market is estimated to reach US$ 17.89 Bn in 2022 and clock a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2032. Sales of disposable diapers are anticipated to increase at a significant rate over the coming years attributed to their improved retention and fluid absorption characteristics.



The incontinence care products are preferred by the people suffering from diarrhea, dementia, mobility impairment, or, as the name suggests, severe incontinence. The growing aging population coupled with affordability of the diapers, apart from the factors mentioned above, are the major factors pushing the growth of adult diapers market.

Disposable adult diapers are the ongoing trend pertaining to adult diapers market. It is expected to reach US$ 30.56 Bn by the year 2032.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

China holds 12.6% of the market share.

Disposable adult diapers are dominating the market and the scenario is expected to remain the same even in the forecast period.

“Increasing awareness regarding the importance of hygiene amongst the geriatric population is bound to take the adult diapers market by storm,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Developments

The key participants are into noteworthy investments along the lines of playing on the pulse of the end-users. They are into organic mode of expansion. They are also entering into partnerships with pharmaceutical shop owners so that they could act as distribution channels for their products. The developing economies are also witnessing the fact that awareness campaigns are being conducted on this count.

NorthShore Care Supply, in February 2021, announced the launch of its adult diapers in Canada. Collaborations with the agencies like AgeComfort and Healthwick Canada is also on the anvil.

First Quality, in January 2021, devised its “Incognito by Prevail”. It comes across as a series of 3-in-1 feminine napkin abreast with multi-fluid technology for guarding against menstruation leakages, urinary leaks, and routine discharges. In other words, they do have an absorbent core holding much more wetness as compared to conventional feminine hygiene pad, that too, with reduction of odor.

Kao Corporation, in conjunction with Kyoto University, in January 2021, started application process for Used Reusable Diaper Carbonization Recycle System. Saijo City (Japan) also joined them. This is the place where Kao Hygiene Products Ehime is located.

Kimberley-Clark, in May 2019, did announce launching Poise UltraThin Active Collection. It comes across as a set of liners and pads with wings to ascertain better stability for women.

Suominen Corporation, in July 2019, did launch FIBRELLA Combo, which offers exceptional fluid management along with topsheet softness.

North America leads the adult diapers market with 30.4% share. Increasing usage of adult diapers can be witnessed in North America due to the rising elderly population, high spending capacity of people, the presence of several manufacturers, new product launches, and supportive government policies.

Rising number of people with knee problems, consumer demand for eco-friendly products with cutting-edge features, and the introduction of a new design of adult diapers are the factors driving the market growth in the U.S.

Europe accounts for 27.6% share of the adult diapers market. Economic prosperity, advancements in the healthcare industry, and growing public awareness about the need for better hygiene are anticipated to support market expansion in Europe.

Key Segments Covered in Adult Diapers Industry Research

Adult Diapers Market by Product : Reusable Diapers Disposable Diapers

Adult Diapers Market by End User : Male Adult Diapers Female Adult Diapers Unisex Adult Diapers

Adult Diapers Market by Sales Channel : Wholesalers Hypermarkets Pharmacies & Drug Stores Specialty Outlets Online Channels Others

Adult Diapers Market by Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global adult diapers market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by product (reusable diapers and disposable diapers), by end-user (male adult diapers, female adult diapers, and unisex adult diapers), by sales channel (wholesalers, hypermarkets, pharmacies drug stores, specialty outlets, online channels, and likewise), and by region (North America, LATAM, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

