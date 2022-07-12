NHCOA to Host Virtual 'Caring for the Caregiver During the Pandemic' Training

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Hispanic Council on Aging (NHCOA) remains committed to its mission of empowering Hispanic older adults, their families, and caregivers. One of its key focal points for 2022 and beyond is advocating for the caregivers who do so much for aging and ailing loved ones. Providing quality care for their care recipient is only one of the many invaluable duties they perform tirelessly every day; within this new inhabited reality due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is vital that caregivers recognize the importance of self-care, mental health, and taking advantage of the resources available to them.

To help support and educate caregivers, on Saturday, July 16, 2022, NHCOA will be holding a one-day virtual training titled "Caregiving Training: Caring for the Caregiver during the Pandemic." This training (conducted in Spanish) will focus on providing caregivers with the tools and resources they need to overcome caregiving challenges, including those imposed on them by the COVID-19 pandemic. The training will also emphasize the importance of practicing self-care habits, recognizing one's role as a caregiver, and understanding what that role entails. As part of the training, there will be a discussion surrounding approaches to maintaining the caregiver's mental, emotional, and physical health.

The "Caring for the Caregiver during the Pandemic" training is sponsored by our friends at AARP. "Caregivers are the backbones of America's care system, providing the bulk of care for older people in the U.S. as they strive to live independently. Caregiving can be an all-consuming experience that leaves the caregiver exhausted and lonely - that's why AARP is proud to support this initiative led by NHCOA to provide mental health resources for caregivers," said Yvette Peña, Vice President of Audience Strategy, Office of Diversity Equity & Inclusion at AARP.

Spaces for this training will be limited, so be sure to contact Christine S. Perez at c.perez@nhcoa.org or research@nhcoa.org to ensure a spot.

NHCOA's Caregiving Training: Caring for the Caregiver during the Pandemic

WHEN: July 16, 1 p.m. (EDT)

WHERE: via Zoom RSVP: contact Christine S. Perez at c.perez@nhcoa.org or research@nhcoa.org. Or contact NHCOA at 202-658-8664 (via WhatsApp) and 202-347-9733.

About the National Hispanic Council on Aging (NHCOA): NHCOA is the leading national organization working to improve the lives of Hispanic older adults, their families, and their caregivers. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., NHCOA has been a strong voice dedicated to promoting, educating, and advocating for research, policy, and practice in the areas of economic security, health, and housing for Hispanic older adults, families, and caregivers for more than 50 years. For more information about NHCOA, call 202-347-9733 or visit www.NHCOA.org.

About AARP: AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

Related Images











Image 1: Caring for the Caregiver during the pandemic









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment