TomTom Powers New Opel Astra with Advanced Navigation and Mapping Technologies

New Astra is the first Opel model to showcase TomTom’s upgraded full-stack navigation solution

Over-the-air updates provide fresh maps, accurate navigation and extensive information on EV charging points that will make recharging stress-free for new plug-in hybrid Astra owners

Safety enhancing ADAS Map and electronic horizon software enable the new Astra to know the road ahead



AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the trusted geolocation technology specialist, announced today a new milestone in its relationship with automaker Stellantis, following the launch of Opel’s new Astra. The popular hatchback features a new generation of TomTom’s full-stack navigation solution, including over-the-air updates for fresh and accurate maps, highly convenient connected services and new map-based advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features for greater safety.

TomTom’s up-to-date map information and driver-friendly navigation guidance is available across the new Astra’s next-generation Pure Panel digital cockpit screens, including the new head-up display. The practical navigation experience is also accessible through easy-to-use voice control, helping to keep the driver’s gaze firmly on the road ahead.

The new model comes equipped with TomTom’s full array of connected services, from its industry-leading traffic information – helping drivers to avoid congestion – to its best-in-class EV services. With more than 560,000 charging points across 100 countries, the new plug-in hybrid Astra drivers will have access to the most extensive database of charging points, making recharging a stress-free experience.

“The all-new electrified Astra will take the market by storm with its sensational design and innovative technology,” said Opel Head of Product and Pricing, Tobias Gubitz. “Our relationship with TomTom means the new Opel Astra comes with the freshest maps, best navigation and most complete EV charging station information. TomTom’s innovative technology will keep our drivers relaxed in the knowledge that they are receiving the very best guidance and the most reliable travel time estimates.”

TomTom’s safety-enhancing ADAS Map and electronic horizon solution are integrated in the new Astra’s Intelli-Drive 2.0 assistance system, enabling the system to know the road ahead, beyond the range of its sensors. With the assistance of TomTom’s ADAS technology, the system can adapt the speed in curves, make speed recommendations and perform semi-automatic lane changes.

“TomTom’s highly precise ADAS Map and electronic horizon software bring actionable information way beyond the vision of drivers and vehicle sensors, delivering unprecedented levels of safety and comfort to the new Opel Astra,” said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive.

