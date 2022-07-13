Proactive news headlines including Arrow Minerals, Aeris Resources, Critical Resources and Gascoyne Resources

Sydney, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) has executed a non-binding term sheet to acquire up to a 60.5% controlling interest in Amalgamated Minerals Pty Ltd, a private Singaporean registered company, which holds a 100% interest in the Simandou North Iron Project in Guinea, West Africa. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) welcomes positive progress by partner Helix Resources Ltd at the Canbelego Joint Venture in the Cobar region of New South Wales with new reverse circulation (RC) drilling underway and visual copper observed in core. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has fast-tracked phase two of its inaugural diamond drilling program at the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada, to include a further 5,000 metres of drilling. Click here

Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has uncovered at least two consistent, wide zones of high-grade gold mineralisation at Gilbey’s North prospect of the Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia, positioning the company well for an upcoming maiden mineral resource estimate. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has entered a research partnership with NFL Alumni Health (NFLAH) that will inform NFL Alumni Association (NFLAA) members about osteoarthritis (OA) disease onset and progression, current treatment options and provide information about actively enrolling clinical trials throughout the US. Click here

Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI) has delivered a maiden resource it describes as "outstanding" for the Sala Zinc-Silver-Lead Project in Sweden in little more than a year since its acquisition, ranking the project as the largest active undeveloped polymetallic base metals deposit in Sweden. Click here

Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) is set to further divest its non-core Australian assets after agreeing to sell its 100% interest in the Strickland Copper-Gold Project in Western Australia to Dreadnought Resources Ltd (ASX:DRE). Click here

Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) welcomes the news that its joint venture partner Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF) has received results from a recently completed auger soil geochemistry program at the South West Project, identifying two new target areas in the process. Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has added 1.2 kilometres of southern strike extension to the Colina Lithium Prospect, one of several prospects at the Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil, doubling the prospective strike to more than 2 kilometres. Click here

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has been given the distinction of presenting at the IASLC 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC 2022) taking place in-person and online from August 6-9, 2022, in Vienna, Austria. Click here

AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has completed a reverse circulation (RC) drill program of 4,334 metres across 28 holes at the flagship Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project in Western Australia’s Halls Creek Region. Click here

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) and BML Ventures Pty Limited have entered into an agreement for mining the Selkirk Deposit, a small, discrete gold project within M29/154 in the Menzies Gold Project (MGP) with a mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 11,500 ounces at 2.15 g/t gold. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has encountered visual copper sulphide and local quartz veining in three more drill holes completed during the maiden diamond drilling program at Paterson Project in the East Pilbara region of Western Australia. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has delivered an increase in flow rates by more than 140% during resource expansion drilling at the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, USA. Click here

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) continues to make progress at its flagship high-grade Beharra Silica Sand Project, 300 kilometres north of Perth in Western Australia, with metallurgical test work and project optimisation initiatives ongoing. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has intersected copper and nickel-bearing sulphide mineralisation in each of 11 drill holes completed at Callisto discovery within the Norseman Project in Western Australia. Click here

Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) has appointed a new chief financial officer to guide finances from September 1, 2022. Click here

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has cleared the way for an expedited drilling program at the Millrose Gold Project in Western Australia, having received native title heritage clearance from the Tarlka Matuwa Piarku (Aboriginal Corporation) and approval for a program of work from the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) is preparing for flow-back after completing fluid circulation operations at the high-impact Flames 3-10-1S-3W WXH1 Well in Oklahoma. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd has raised US$75.32 million from the second tranche of a capital raising to advance its vision of an open metaverse environment. Click here

