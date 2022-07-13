Eko-Okna selects MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts for European-wide deliveries

English Finnish Polish

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 13 JULY 2022 AT 10:00 AM EEST

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received a significant order of EUR 21.7 million for MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts by Poland’s Eko-Okna, one of the leading manufacturers of window and door joinery in Europe. This is a record European order for MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts. The value of EUR 14.5 million was booked in Cargotec’s Q1 orders received and EUR 7.2 million in Q2, with deliveries starting during 2023.

Eko-Okna has ordered the versatile MOFFETT M4 25.3 NX model with a lifting capacity of 2,500 kg and all-wheel drive. The M4 NX is incredibly powerful, yet lightweight and compact enough to be carried on almost any truck or trailer. The trucks have the optional Remote Ground Mount™ system installed. It lets the operator mount and dismount the MOFFETT in seconds with a wireless remote control, without having to climb into the forklift itself, which reduces the chance of injuries.

“This is a groundbreaking order for Hiab Poland and we are very proud that Eko-Okna selected MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts. The high performance of MOFFETT suits their needs as it can deliver loads quickly and safely, even across challenging terrain. Our truck mounted forklifts are known for their reliability with many safety features, which was an important consideration in the selection process,” says Piotr Żelazek, Senior Manager, Sales & Services, Hiab Poland.

“MOFFETT is becoming an increasingly popular load handling solution in Europe. Following this European record order, truck mounted forklifts will become an even more familiar sight as they will be used for deliveries all across the continent by Eko-Okna,” says Jann Hansen, Vice President, Sales & Product Management, MOFFETT Truck Mounted Forklifts, Hiab.

All MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts are compliant with European Stage V regulations and Tier 4 emission standards in North America & Canada so they can be used inside ultra low emissions zones.

