Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Three New US Contracts and New Sales Partnership

HAMILTON, Ontario, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed a new sales partnership to access over 500 physicians and more than 100,000 eligible patients in the US Mountain and Pacific regions. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has signed new contracts with two physician practices and a Rural Health Clinic (RHC) to add over 4,000 new patients in 2022.



“We are pleased to be adding two new physician practices and a Rural Health Clinic as clients,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO at Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “These three clients are expected to add over 4,000 patients to our platform in 2022, at an average revenue of $50 per patient per month at 75% gross margin. We are also very excited to have signed an agreement with a new sales partner who will give us access to over 500 physicians and more than 100,000 patients with eligible chronic conditions. This partnership is expected to greatly expand Reliq’s client base in the US Mountain and Pacific states. The Company expects to add more than 20,000 patients to the platform over the next 12 months through this partnership, at an average revenue of $50 per patient per month (at 75% gross margin). We have already begun onboarding patients for the first client acquired through this partnership. As previously disclosed, the Company expects the second half of 2022 to be a period of rapidly accelerating growth. Reliq remains on track to have over 100,000 patients on our iUGO Care platform by December 31, 2022.”

Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN: A2AJTB.

