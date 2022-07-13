Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 6 July 2022 to 12 July 2022:

 No. of sharesAverage price (DKK)Total value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement421.100163,4768.838.300,00
6 July 20226.000128,39770.340,00
7 July 20226.000130,42782.520,00
8 July 20226.000130,27781.620,00
11 July 20226.000129,82778.920,00
12 July 20226.000129,10774.600,00
Total30.000129,603.888.000,00
Accumulated under the programme451.100161,2272.726.300,00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 559,731 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.20 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.

