Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 6 July 2022 to 12 July 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|421.100
|163,47
|68.838.300,00
|6 July 2022
|6.000
|128,39
|770.340,00
|7 July 2022
|6.000
|130,42
|782.520,00
|8 July 2022
|6.000
|130,27
|781.620,00
|11 July 2022
|6.000
|129,82
|778.920,00
|12 July 2022
|6.000
|129,10
|774.600,00
|Total
|30.000
|129,60
|3.888.000,00
|Accumulated under the programme
|451.100
|161,22
|72.726.300,00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 559,731 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.20 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
