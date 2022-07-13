10/2022 Green Hydrogen Systems - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement 10/2022

Green Hydrogen Systems A/S – Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

Kolding, Denmark, 13 July 2022 – In accordance with article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, Green Hydrogen Systems A/S (“Green Hydrogen Systems”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Green Hydrogen Systems and persons closely associated with them in Green Hydrogen Systems’ shares and other financial instruments linked thereto in connection with the exercise and cash settlement of warrants:

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Thyge Boserup

2.

Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: Member of the board of directors in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

b) Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission, allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

b) LEI: 984500COESDF699DEC11

4.

Details of the transaction(s):

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code: Shares

ISIN: DK0061540341

b) Nature of the transaction: Subscription for new shares pursuant to warrant agreement.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 2.469 115,450

d) Aggregated information

– Aggregated volume

– Price

Average price per share: DKK 2.469

Total number of shares: 115,450

Total price: DKK 285,046.05

e) Date of the transaction: 12 July 2022

f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Sebastian Koks Andreassen

2.

Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: CEO in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

b) Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission, allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

b) LEI: 984500COESDF699DEC11

4.

Details of the transaction(s):

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code: Shares

ISIN: DK0061540341

b) Nature of the transaction: Subscription for new shares pursuant to warrant agreement.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 2.469 120,076

d) Aggregated information

– Aggregated volume

– Price

Average price per share: DKK 2.469

Total number of shares: 120,076

Total price: DKK 296,467.64

e) Date of the transaction: 12 July 2022

f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Thyge Boserup

2.

Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: Member of the board of directors in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

b) Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission, allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

b) LEI: 984500COESDF699DEC11

4.

Details of the transaction(s):

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code: Warrants related to shares in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

ISIN: DK0061540341

b) Nature of the transaction: Cash settlement of warrants – warrants delivered against cash payments to employee

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 14.1 149,952

d)

Aggregated information

– Aggregated volume

– Price

Average price per share: DKK 14.1

Total number of shares: 149,952

Total price: DKK 2,114,323

e) Date of the transaction: 12 July 2022

f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Sebastian Koks Andreassen

2.

Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: CEO in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

b) Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission, allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

b) LEI: 984500COESDF699DEC11

4.

Details of the transaction(s):

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code: Warrants related to shares in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

ISIN: DK0061540341

b) Nature of the transaction: Cash settlement of warrants – warrants delivered against cash payments to employee

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 14.1 155,960

d)

Aggregated information

– Aggregated volume

– Price

Average price per share: DKK 14.1

Total number of shares: 155,960

Total price: DKK 2,199,036

e) Date of the transaction: 12 July 2022

f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.





