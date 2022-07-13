Herceptin, Perjeta, and Kadcyla Among Leading Drugs in the HER2+ Breast Cancer Drugs Market | GlobalData Plc

LONDON, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “HER2+ Breast Cancer – Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030” report offered by GlobalData provides opportunities for various marketed agents and pipeline agents in development across the 8MM, clinical and commercial assessments for agents in late-stage clinical development, R&D strategies, and innovative approaches in development for HER2+ breast cancer.

The sales of HER2+ breast cancer therapies in the 8MM were estimated at $10.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of more than 1% during the forecast period. Global sales are dominated by the US due to its large patient population and higher cost of therapy in the country.

HER2+ Breast Cancer Drugs Market Drivers

Approval and launch of premium-priced therapeutics in the 8MM during the forecast period: two small molecule inhibitors, two antibody-drug conjugates, and a checkpoint inhibitor.

Label expansions of established drugs into earlier, more lucrative lines of therapy.

Reformulation of established blockbusters into a branded sub-cutaneous, fixed-dose form will reduce the impact of biosimilar erosion.

Increased disease incidence across the 8MM.

Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment of the HER2+ Breast Cancer Drugs Market

The unmet need in HER2+ breast cancer could be considered moderate, based on the major advancement observed in treating this disease. However significant unmet needs do exist. While there is still an emphasis on improved treatment options, in particular curative interventions and treatment of patients with brain metastases, there is also an emphasis on patient quality of life. Other notable unmet needs include the need to stratify patients based on their specific molecular profile and how to effectively treat intratumor heterogeneity.

Leading Companies in the HER2+ Breast Cancer Market

Roche (Genentech)

AstraZeneca

Daiichi Sankyo

Pfizer

Novartis



The current HER2+ breast cancer market is dominated by Genentech (a member of the Roche group) and the company is expected to retain its position as the market leader over the forecast period. Genentech’s success is built upon a history of effective development within the indication, originating from the hugely successful development and commercialization of Herceptin, and with the addition of Kadcyla and Perjeta to its HER2-directed franchise.

HER2+ Breast Cancer Drugs Market Report Scope

Overview of HER2+ breast cancer including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

Topline HER2+ market revenue, the annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

Key topics including the current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting HER2+ therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase III).

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global HER2+ market and insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.



HER2+ Breast Cancer Drugs Market Overview

Market Size 2020 $10.4 billion CAGR >1% Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Leading Companies Roche (Genentech), AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Pfizer, and Novartis

Table of Contents

1 HER2+ Breast Cancer: Executive Summary

1.1 The HER2+ Breast Cancer Market Will Expand to

12.1B in 2030

1.2 Roche/Genentech to Maintain its Leading Position Despite Competition from Biosimilars and Enhertu

1.3 Treatment of Brain Metastases, Intratumor Heterogeneity, and Improving Patient Outcomes Remain the Unmet Needs

1.4 Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugates and Established Breast Cancer Drugs Populate the Late-Stage Pipeline

1.5 What Do Physicians Think?

2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related Reports

2.3 Upcoming Reports

3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.2 Classification or Staging Systems

4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease Background

4.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

4.3 Global and Historical Trends

4.4 Forecast Methodology

4.4.1 Sources Used

4.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

4.5 Epidemiological Forecast for All Invasive and HER2-Positive Breast Cancer (2020-2030)

4.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of All Invasive Breast Cancer

4.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of All Invasive Breast Cancer

4.5.3 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HER2+/HR+ Breast Cancer

4.5.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HER2+/HR- Breast Cancer

4.5.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HER2+/HR+ Breast Cancer by Stages

4.5.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HER2+/HR- Breast Cancer by Stages

4.5.7 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HER2+/HR+ Breast Cancer by Menopausal Status

4.5.8 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HER2+/HR- Breast Cancer by Menopausal Status

4.5.9 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer by PD-1 and PD-L1 Expression

4.5.10 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer with Ki67 Expression

4.5.11 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer with NTRK and RET Expression

4.5.12 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer with Bone Metastasis

4.5.13 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer with Brain/CNS Metastasis

4.5.14 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer with IHC3+ Expression

4.5.15 Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

4.6.2 COVID-19 Impact

4.6.3 Limitations of Analysis

4.6.4 Strengths of Analysis

5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview

5.2 KOL Insights on Disease Management

5.2.1 Testing

5.2.2 Neoadjuvant/Adjuvant Treatment Paradigm

5.2.3 Metastatic

6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview

7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Improving Curative Options and Patient Outcomes

7.3 Treatment of Patients with Brain Metastases

7.4 Stratifying Patients According to Molecular Profiles and Reducing Toxicities of Existing Regimens

7.5 Treating Intratumor Heterogeneity

8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.2 Development of Subcutaneous and Fixed Dose Formulations of Blockbusters

8.1.3 Label Expansions into Earlier Lines of Therapy

8.1.4 Novel Therapeutic Approaches to Treating HER2+ Breast Cancer

8.2 Clinical Trials Design

8.2.1 Preferred Primary Outcomes Measures Dependent on Line of Therapy

8.2.2 Increased Utility of Quality of Life and Patient Reported Outcome Measures

8.2.3 Assessment of Novel Biomarkers to Predict Response

9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development

10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Assessment

11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-Making Trends

12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global Markets

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and Barriers – Global Issues

12.2 US

12.2.1 Forecast

12.2.2 Key Events

12.2.3 Drivers and Barriers

12.3 5EU

12.3.1 Forecast

12.3.2 Key Events

12.3.3 Drivers and Barriers

12.4 Japan

12.4.1 Forecast

12.4.2 Key Events

12.4.3 Drivers and Barriers

12.5 China

12.5.1 Forecast

12.5.2 Key Events

12.5.3 Drivers and Barriers

13 Appendix

13.1 Bibliography

13.2 Abbreviations

13.3 Methodology

13.3.1 Forecasting Methodology

13.4 Primary Research – KOLs Interviewed for This Report

13.4.1 KOLs

13.5 Primary Research – Prescriber Survey

13.6 About the Authors

13.6.1 Analyst

13.6.2 Therapy Area Director

13.6.3 Epidemiologist

13.6.4 Managing Epidemiologist

13.6.5 Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology

13.6.6 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy

