The Worldwide Bonding Sheet Industry is Expected to Reach $551 Million by 2027

Dublin, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bonding Sheet Market by Adhesive Material (Polyesters, Polyimides, Acrylics, Modified Epoxies), Application (Electronics/Optoelectronics, Telecommunication/5G Communication, Automotive, Building & Construction and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bonding sheet market size is projected to grow from USD 386 million in 2022 to USD 551 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2027.

Increasing demand for electric vehicles, government incentive and schemes, and miniaturization of electronic components are key factors for the growth of the bonding sheet market. Additionally, the development of the telecommunication industry is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the bonding sheet manufacturers. However, high capital investment and geopolitical uncertainties is expected to restrict the growth of the market. The major challenge faced by players is stringent environmental regulation and impact of moisture on bonding sheets.



In terms of value, the polyimide adhesive material segment is projected to account for the largest share of the bonding sheet market, by adhesive material, during the forecast period.



Polyimide bonding sheet possesses high tensile strength and dimensional stability with chemical and heat resistant properties. Polyimide bonding sheets have applications in electronics/optoelectronics, telecommunication, automotive, and other end-use industries for flexible printed circuits, multi-layer FPCs, and bonding of materials such as camera modules & lens mounting, RF modules, and stiffeners.



25m (1mil) adhesive thickness segment accounted for the largest market share in the bonding sheet market



Adhesive thickness ensures the bonding strength of adhesive and coverage over a bonding surface. Demanding electronics applications such as adhesion of flexible circuits to rigid boards, rigid-flex circuits, multi-layer FPCs utilize this type of bonding sheet for the development of electronics products. Moreover, it allows multiple lamination cycles and provides superior bonding strength for electronics materials.



The electronics/optoelectronics application segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the bonding sheet market



The development of consumer electronics devices with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and emerging trends of smart devices is increasing the demand for bonding sheets for electronics/optoelectronics applications. Additionally, the development of emerging telecommunication technologies are also significant driver for the growth of the bonding sheet market. Bonding sheets are used as interlayer insulating materials for FPCs, LEDs, heat dissipation, and other electronic/optoelectronic applications.



Asia Pacific region leads the bonding sheet market in terms of value.



Asia Pacific countries such as Japan, China, and India are major markets of bonding sheets in the region. The growing electronics industry coupled with supportive government initiatives such as subsidies, incentives schemes, and tax benefits for electronics manufacturers will support the growth of the bonding sheet market. Moreover, the availability of raw materials, affordable labor cost, and established regional manufacturers is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness High Growth in Bonding Sheet Market

4.2 Bonding Sheet Market, by Adhesive Material

4.3 Bonding Sheet Market, by Adhesive Thickness

4.4 Bonding Sheet Market, by Application

4.5 Bonding Sheet Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Miniaturization of Electronic and Semiconductor Components

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Geopolitical Uncertainties Hamper Free Flow of Goods in Semiconductor Industry

5.2.2.2 Volatility in Prices of Raw Materials

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Lightweighting Transportation Equipment

5.2.3.2 Developments in Telecommunications Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Paper/Tissue-Backed Bonding Sheet Prone to be Affected by Moisture

5.2.4.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Mapping

5.6 Trade Analysis

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Impact of COVID-19 on Bonding Sheet Market

5.8.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Electronics Industry

5.8.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Industry

5.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Technology Analysis

5.11.1 5G Telecommunications and Bonding Sheets

5.11.2 Electric Vehicles and Bonding Sheets

5.12 Marketing Channels

5.13 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.14 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.14.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.15 Operational Data

5.15.1 Trends in the Electronics Industry

5.15.2 Trends in Automotive Industry

5.16 Key Factors Affecting Buying Decisions

5.16.1 Quality

5.16.2 Service

5.17 Macroeconomic Analysis

6 Bonding Sheet Market, by Adhesive Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyesters

6.2.1 Polyester Bonding Sheet is Apt for Insulation Applications Requiring Thin and Durable Materials with High Dielectric Strength

6.3 Polyimides

6.3.1 Preference for Polyimide Bonding Sheet for Flexible Display and Optoelectronics to Boost Market

6.4 Acrylics

6.4.1 Increasing Use of Acrylic Bonding Sheets in Automotive Applications Expected to Fuel Demand

6.5 Modified Epoxies

6.5.1 These Adhesives are Widely Used for Bonding Electronic Components

6.6 Others

7 Bonding Sheet Market, by Adhesive Thickness

7.1 Introduction

7.2 12m

7.3 25m

7.4 50m

7.5 75m

7.6 100m

8 Bonding Sheet Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electronics/Optoelectronics

8.2.1 Home Appliances

8.2.2 Led Substrates

8.2.3 Industrial Equipment

8.2.4 Others

8.3 Telecommunication/5G Communication

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Building & Construction

8.6 Others

9 Bonding Sheet Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Evaluation Matrix

10.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Players

10.4 Market Ranking Analysis

10.4.1 Arisawa Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

10.4.2 Nitto Denko Corporation

10.4.3 Dupont

10.4.4 Dexerials Corporation

10.4.5 Nikkan Industries Co., Ltd.

10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix

10.5.1 Star

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive

10.5.4 Participant

10.6 Competitive Benchmarking

10.7 Company Evaluation Matrix (Startups/Smes)

10.7.1 Progressive Companies

10.7.2 Responsive Companies

10.7.3 Starting Blocks

10.7.4 Dynamic Company

10.8 Competitive Benchmarking (Startups/Smes)

10.9 Competitive Scenario

10.9.1 New Product Launches

10.9.2 Deals

10.9.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Arisawa Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

11.1.2 Nitto Denko Corporation

11.1.3 Dupont

11.1.4 Dexerials Corporation

11.1.5 Nikkan Industries Co., Ltd.

11.1.6 Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd.

11.1.7 Toray Industries, Inc.

11.1.8 Namics Corporation

11.1.9 Shin-Etsu Polymer Co., Ltd.

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Taiflex Scientific Co., Ltd.

11.2.2 Shengyi Technology Co., Ltd.

11.2.3 Innox Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

11.2.4 Iteq Corporation

11.2.5 Microcosm Technology Co., Ltd.

11.2.6 Shandong Golding Electronics Materials Co., Ltd

11.2.7 Hanwha Solutions Advanced Materials Division

11.2.8 Nippon Mektron, Ltd.

11.2.9 Risho Kogyo Co., Ltd.

11.2.10 Dongyi

11.2.11 Teraoka Seisakusho Co., Ltd.

11.2.12 Fujikura Ltd.

11.2.13 Qinglong Adhesives

11.2.14 Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd.

11.2.15 Lintec Corporation

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i43vd0

Attachment