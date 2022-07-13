Global Battery Industry Market Research Analysis Forecast to 2028 by Brandessence Market Research

LONDON , UK, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Battery Market is valued at USD 16.56 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 22.26 Billion by 2027 with the CAGR of 4.32% over the forecast period. Growing integration of electronics, fuel savings & rising supportive government incentives for cleaner transportation and increasing number of new hybrid & electric automotive models from OEMs are some of the major factors driving the growth of global battery industry.



Device that contains one or more electrochemical cells which are with external connections for powering the electrical devices such as mobile phones, flashlights and electric cars are known as battery. Its positive terminal is the cathode, and its negative terminal is the anode when a battery is supplying electric power and the terminal marked negative, is the source of electrons which will flow through an external electric circuit to the positive terminal. A redox reaction converts high-energy reactants to lower-energy products when a battery is connected to an external electric load and the free-energy difference is delivered to the external circuit as electrical energy. Types of batteries are basically classified into 2 types such as non-rechargeable batteries (primary batteries) and rechargeable batteries (secondary batteries). These batteries available in various sizes and shapes such as miniature cells are used to power hearing aids & wristwatches, lithium-ion batteries or large lead acid batteries which are used in vehicles, thin cells are used in smartphones and at the largest extreme huge battery banks the size of rooms that provide standby or emergency power for telephone exchanges and computer data centers.

House, health instruments, medical, logistics and construction, firefighting and emergency, military and others are some of the major applications of the batteries industry. It is expected to witness a substantial demand in the battery marketplace in the coming few years.

Global Battery Separators Market is valued at USD 5912.6 Million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 137638.7 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period. Battery Storage Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Storage System (Front-Of-The-Meter, Behind-The-Meter) By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Batteries, Advanced Lead-Acid Batteries, Flow Batteries, Others) By Connection Type (On-Grid, Off-Grid) By Ownership (Customer-Owned, Third-Party Owned, Utility-Owned) By Energy Capacity (Below 100 MWh, Between 100 To 500 MWh, Above 500 MWh) By Application (Residential, Commercial, Utility) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028

The Battery Storage Market is valued at USD 6.98 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 49.28 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 27.68% over the forecast. Portable Battery Pack Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Lead Acid, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium-Ion Polymer, Nickel Cadmium, Others) By Battery Capacity (0-3,000mAh, 3,100-5,000mAh, 5,100-10,000mAh, Other {More Than 10,000mAh}) By Product Type: (Smartphones, Tablets, Portable Media Players, Others) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028

Global Portable Battery Pack Market is valued at USD 12.81 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 39.52 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.46% over the forecast. Nanowire Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material Type (Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides, Gold) By Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Energy, Medical Devices, Others) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028

Global Nanowire Battery Market is valued at USD 88.1 Million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 727.4 Million by 2028 with the CAGR of 35.21% over the forecast period. Drone Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drone Type (Mini Quad, Micro Quad, Commercial), By Type Of Drone Battery Material (NiCad, NiMH, LiPo), By Capacity (Below 3000 MAh, Between 3000 MAh And 5000 MAh, Between 5000 MAh And 10000 MAh, Above 10000 MAh), By Application (Commercial Use, Medical Use), Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028

Global Drone Battery Market is valued at USD 3.60 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.52 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period. Mobile Battery Market Size, Share, Companies & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Nickel-Based, Lithium-Ion Battery, Others) By Sales Channel (Offline, Online) By Application (Non-Smartphone, Smartphone) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028

Global Mobile Battery Market is valued at USD 22.56 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 35.05 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. Grid-Scale Battery Market Size, Share, Companies & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Lithium-Ion,MLead Acid, Flow Battery, Sodium-Based) By Application (Frequency Regulation, Peak Shaving, Bill Management, Load Shifting, Renewable Integration, Others) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2028

The Grid-Scale Battery Market is valued at USD 2093.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15092.5 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 32.6% over the forecast. Forklift Battery Market Size, Share, Companies & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Lithium Ion (Li-Ion), Lead–Acid) By Application (Warehouses, Construction, Manufacturing, Retail & Wholesale Stores), Based On Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028

Global Forklift Battery Market is valued at USD 5.16 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.34 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. Aircraft Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Battery Type (Lead Battery, Lithium-Ion Battery, Nickel Cadmium Battery) By Power Density (Less Than 300 Wh/Kg, More Than 300 Wh/Kg) By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Aircraft) By Aircraft Technology (Traditional, Hybrid, Electric) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028

The Aircraft Battery Market is valued at USD 610.4 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1012.7 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast. Flow Battery Market Size, Share, Companies & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Vanadium Redox Flow Battery, Zinc Bromine Flow Battery, Iron Flow Battery, Zinc Iron Flow Battery) By Material (Vanadium, Zinc–Bromine) By Application (Commercial & Industrial, Utilities, EV Charging Station) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028

Global Flow Battery Market is valued at USD 365.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2070.9 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 28.1% over the forecast period. Micro Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Button Battery, Thin-Film Battery, Printed Battery, Solid-State Chip Battery) By Rechargeability (Primary Batteries, Secondary Batteries) By Capacity (Below 10 MAh, Between 10 MAh & 100 MAh, Above 100 MAh) By Application (Consumer Electronics, Medical Devices, Smart Packaging, Smart Cards, Wireless Sensor Nodes, Application) Based On Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028

Global Micro Battery Market is valued at USD 325.4 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1214.3 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period. Marine Battery Market Size, Share, Companies & Trends Analysis Report By Battery Type (Lead-Acid, Lithium, Fuel Cell, Nickel Cadmium, Sodium-Based), By Application (Defense, Commercial), By Function (Starting, Dual Purpose, Deep Cycle), By Nominal Capacity (<100 Ah, 100–250 Ah, >250 Ah), By Sales Channel (Aftermarket, OEM), By Battery Density (More Than 100 WH/KG, <100 WH/KG), Based On Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028

Marine Battery Market is valued at USD 447.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1631.0 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 20.3% over the forecast period. Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis Report By Type (Stationary, Motive) By Application (Automotive, UPS, Industrial, Energy Storage) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028

Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market is valued at USD 10.27 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.77 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.33% over the forecast period. Lead Acid Battery Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis Report By Construction Method (Flooded, Valve Regulated Sealed Lead-Acid Battery) By Product (SLI, Stationary, Motive) By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) By Application (Automotive, UPA, Telecom, Others) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028

Global Lead Acid Battery Market is valued at USD 42.33 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 59.97 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. Flexible Battery Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis Report By Type (Thin-Film Batteries, Printed Batteries) By Voltage (Below 1.5V, Between 1.5V And 3V, Above 3V) By Capacity (Below 10 MAh, Between 10 MAh And 100 MAh, Above 100 MAh) By Charge Ability (Primary Batteries, Secondary Batteries) By Application (Consumer Electronics, Smart Packaging, Smart Cards, Medical Devices, IoT Devices) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028

Global Flexible Battery Market is valued at USD 153.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 602.5 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 25.6% over the forecast period. Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis Report By Type (Normal Zinc Bromine Battery, Zinc Bromine Gel Battery) By Application (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Renewable Energy, Power Industry) By End-User (Industrial, Domestic) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028

Global Zinc-Bromine Battery Market is valued at USD 36.80 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 172.54 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 24.7% over the forecast period. Graphene Battery Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis Report By Battery Type (Li-Ion Batteries, Li-Sulfur Batteries, Supercapacitors, Lead-Acid Batteries) By Application (Automotive, Electronics, Energy, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Robotics, Healthcare) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028

The Global Graphene Battery Market is valued at USD 86.8 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 402.6 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 23.84% over the forecast period. Gel Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (2V, 6V, 12V) By Application (Electric Mobility, Energy Storage & Distribution, Telecommunication, Others) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028

Global Gel Battery Market is valued at USD 2.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.84 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.43% over the forecast period. Battery Recycling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Chemistry (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion, Nickel-Cadmium) By Battery Source (Electronic Appliances, Automotive) By End-Use (Extraction Of Materials, Repackaging, Disposal, Reuse, Second Life) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028

Global Battery Recycling Market is valued at USD 17.6 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 27.89 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. Military Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Non-Rechargeable Batteries, Rechargeable Batteries) By Application (Auxiliary Power Units (APU), Electro-Optics & Thermal Imaging Systems, Backup Power, Communication & Navigation Systems, Fire Control Systems, Propulsion Systems, Ignition Systems, Others) By Composition (Lithium, Lead Acid, Nickel-Based, Thermal, Others) By Energy Consumption (More Than 24 V, 12 -24 V, Less Than 12 V) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028

Global Military Battery Market is valued at USD 1563.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2304.1 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Printed Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Voltage Range (Above 3V, Between 1.5V To 3V, Below 1.5V) By Components (Anode, Electrolyte, Cathode, Collectors) By Application (Packaging, Consumer Electronics, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Wearable Devices) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028

