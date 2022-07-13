Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Report to 2027 - ADC Research and Development is Becoming Increasingly Extensive Around the World

Dublin, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Antibody Drug Conjugates, or ADCs for short, are a class of biological drugs designed as a targeted therapy for treating cancer. Antibody-drug conjugates provide sensitive differentiation between healthy and diseased tissue by combining the specific targeting of monoclonal antibodies with the cancer-killing capacity of cytotoxic medicines.

ADC is a three-component system that includes a potent cytotoxin anticancer agent linked by a biodegradable linker to an antibody. The antibody attaches to certain markers on the cancer cell's surface (antigens or receptors). Within the cancer cell, the entire antibody-drug conjugate is internalized, where the linker is degraded and the active drug is liberated.



Market Drivers

The key driver driving the antibody-drug conjugate market is the growing prevalence of cancer. Cancer affects millions of lives every year and is increasing. The need to develop an effective treatment is higher than ever before. Further, increasing health consciousness amongst individuals helps identify cancer in its early stages, which can be treated on time without any further spread of cancer to other parts of the body.

Moreover, growing healthcare expenditure on cancer treatment and rising R&D in ADCs play an important role in the growth of the global antibody-drug conjugate market. Furthermore, the global trend toward targeted cancer therapeutics, as well as increased research and development on ADCs, are significantly contributing to the market. Targeted therapy helps to eliminate cancer cells without actually harming healthy cells.



Growth Factors

Patients with Cancer Are Increasing

Patients with cancer have seen an upward trend. Globally, cancer is the second largest cause of death. According to the World Health Organization , 9.6 million people are estimated to die due to cancer worldwide in 2018. Around 400,000 children develop cancer each year. With increasing awareness of cancer and rising, medical facility detection of cancer in its early-stages, early detections help eliminate it before some serious damage is done.

An increasing sedentary lifestyle, increasing consumption of junk food, tobacco and alcohol are some of the prevalent factors causing cancer. Around one-third of deaths are from cancer due to tobacco and alcohol use, obesity, low fruit and vegetable intake, and lack of physical activity. In 2020, the most common cause of death was lung cancer, followed by colon and rectum cancer, and liver cancer.

Accounting for 180 million deaths by lung cancer, 9.35 thousand deaths due to colon and rectal cancer, and 830 thousand deaths due to liver cancer. Breast cancer is another of the most common types of cancer. With early detection and proper treatment, deaths could be prevented. Between 30-50% of cancer cases can currently be prevented.



ADC research and development is becoming increasingly extensive around the world.

With the increasing development in research and development by various companies to find an effective treatment for cancer, more and more companies are investing in R & D to develop such drugs. With deeper understanding and the advent of new technology, the scope of R&D in ADCs has further increased. Moreover, the approval rate for U.S. Food and Drug Association (FDA) products has increased significantly. in the year 2021, 12 ADC drugs have been approved. Further, deep research on interactions between ADCs and the immune system for potential synergistic therapeutic effects that can be used to improve the drug is taking place.



Restraints:

Expensive Treatment

Cancer treatments come with a hefty price tag., due to extensive research, licensing, patents, and manufacturing costs of drugs. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the total annual economic cost of cancer in 2010 was estimated at US$ 1.16 trillion.

Antibody-drug conjugates can be an expensive treatment for cancer patients, with a high level of time and money invested in R&D adding to the cost. ADCs also have a high manufacturing cost, which adds up to the final cast. The dominant cost in the manufacturing process of raw materials. Depending on the nature of toxins, the drug-linker raw material can cost between $200-$2000 per gram. Furthermore, a small batch of doses produced per year is not able to reach economies of scale. Further, strict regulation from medical and drug authorities adds to the cost.



The Impact of COVID-19 on the Antibody Drug Conjugate Market:

The coronavirus pandemic impacted the global antibody drug conjugate market. With the outbreak of the virus and restrictions, non-essential surgeries were avoided by both hospitals/ clinics and patients in fear of the spread of the virus. Several strict restrictions and international restrictions on exports and imports affect the supply chain of raw materials and delivery of medicine itself.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. GLOBAL ANTIBODY-DRUG CONJUGATES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Adcetris

5.3. Kadcyla

5.4. Other Product Types



6. GLOBAL ANTIBODY-DRUG CONJUGATES MARKET, BY TARGET TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. CD30 Antibodies

6.3. HER2 Antibodies

6.4. Others



7. GLOBAL ANTIBODY-DRUG CONJUGATES MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cleavable Linker

7.3. Non-cleavable Linker



8. GLOBAL ANTIBODY-DRUG CONJUGATES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Breast Cancer

8.3. Blood Cancer

8.4. Ovarian Cancer

8.5. Lung Cancer

8.6. Brain Tumor

8.7. Others



9. GLOBAL ANTIBODY-DRUG CONJUGATES MARKET, BY END-USER

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Hospitals

9.3. Clinics

9.4. Others



10. GLOBAL ANTIBODY-DRUG CONJUGATES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. United States

10.2.2. Canada

10.2.3. Mexico

10.3. South America

10.3.1. Brazil

10.3.2. Argentina

10.3.3. Others

10.4. Europe

10.4.1. United Kingdom

10.4.2. Germany

10.4.3. France

10.4.4. Spain

10.4.5. Others

10.5. Middle East and Africa

10.5.1. Saudi Arabia

10.5.2. UAE

10.5.3. Others

10.6. Asia Pacific

10.6.1. China

10.6.2. Japan

10.6.3. South Korea

10.6.4. India

10.6.5. Others



11. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

11.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

11.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

11.3. Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



12. COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. AstraZeneca

12.2. Pfizer, Inc

12.3. Seagen, Inc.

12.4. GlaxoSmithKline Plc

12.5. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

12.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

12.7. Novartis AG

12.8. Gilead Sciences, Inc.

12.9. Sanofi S.A.

12.10. Astellas Pharma

12.11. Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.

12.12. Seattle Genetics Inc.

12.13. Genentech Inc.

12.14. Immunogen Inc.

12.15. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

12.16. Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

12.17. Agensys, Inc.

12.18. Synthon Holding B.V.



