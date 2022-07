English Icelandic

Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason has assumed the position of CEO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. and Magnus Ingi Einarsson as CFO. Auður Daníelsdóttir has also started as CEO of Orkan IS ehf., SKEL's subsidiary.

For further information, please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason (fjarfestar@skel.is)

