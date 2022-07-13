Modified Starch Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Cargill, Tate & Lyle, Angel Starch & Food & Others

Dublin, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modified Starch Market Size, Share, Trends, By Function, By Modification, By Application By Raw Material, By Form, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global modified starch market size is expected to reach USD 17.38 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report. The rising demand for convenient and processed food items is expected to remain a key driving factor for the growth of the modified starch market.



However, the rising health consciousness among consumers and the growing demand for healthy and nutritious food items are expected to create new opportunities for market growth in the coming years.



The increasing use of modified starch as a fat replacer in processed food items is expected to remain a key driving factor for the growth of the market over the forecast period. Modified starch is used as a fat replacer in various food items such as bakery products, desserts, sauces, dressings, and soups.



The rising health consciousness among consumers and the growing preference for low-fat food items are expected to increase the demand for modified starch as a fat replacer over the forecast period. However, limited sources and unfavorable climatic condition in potato and corn producing regions are hindering the growth of modified starch market.



The demand for modified starch is high in end-use industries such as food and beverage, animal feed, paper and textile, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. among these applications, food and beverage industry is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the modified starch market during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for processed and convenience food, globally.



Some Key Highlights from the Report

Physical modification segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing use of modified starch as an alternative to fat and fillers in the food & beverage industry. Modified starch is used as a thickener, binding agent, emulsifier, stabilizer, and texturizer in processed foods such as soups, sauces, dressings, bakery products, and breakfast cereals.

On the basis of source, the corn segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The growth of this segment is driven by the availability of corn starch, which is a major raw material used for the production of modified starch.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for modified starch during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rapid economic development, growing population, and changing lifestyle of consumers in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Moreover, the increasing use of modified starch in end-use industries such as food and beverage, animal feed, paper and textile, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics is expected to drive the market growth in this region.

In terms of application, the bakery and confectionery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing demand for convenience food items, such as ready-to-eat snacks and baked goods, is expected to remain a key driving factor for the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, the publisher has segmented modified starch market based on function, modification, application, raw materials, form, and region:

Function Outlook

Thickeners

Stabilizers

Binders

Emulsifiers

Others

Modification Outlook

Physical Modification

Hydrothermal

Non-hydrothermal

Chemical Modification

Cationic Starch

Etherified Starch

Enzymatic Modification

Application Outlook

Food & Beverage

Processed Food

Bakery & Confectionery

Fortified drinks

Others

Animal Feed

Swine Feed

Ruminant Feed

Poultry Feed

Others

Industrial

Papermaking

Weaving & Textile

Medicines & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic

Others

Raw Materials Outlook

Corn

Cassava

Potato

Wheat

Others

Form Outlook

Dry

Liquid

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Modified Starch Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Modified Starch Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising demand for processed and convenience food

4.2.2.2. Functional properties of modified starch and their ease of incorporation in a wide range of food applications

4.2.2.3. Growing demand for adhesives in a range of industrial applications

4.2.2.4. Increase in research & development activities to develop innovative products

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limited sources and high cost of natural additives

4.2.3.2. Rising cost of raw materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Price trend Analysis

4.6. Customer Mapping



Chapter 5. Modified Starch Market By Function Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Modified Starch Market By Modification Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Modified Starch Market By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Modified Starch Market By Raw Materials Insights & Trends



Chapter 9. Modified Starch Market By Form Insights & Trends



Chapter 10. Modified Starch Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

11.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

11.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4. Market positioning

11.5. Strategy Benchmarking

11.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 12. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Cargill Incorporated

Ingredion

Tate & Lyle

Roquette

Avebe

Grain Processing Corporation

SPAC Group

Angel Starch & Food Pvt. Ltd.

Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd.

Beneo

