Dunelm Retains Stronghold in the UK Bedroom Textiles Market | GlobalData Plc

LONDON, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “United Kingdom (UK) Bedroom Textiles Market to 2024” report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an in-depth analysis of the leading retailers in bedroom textiles to understand how to remain competitive in the market. The report also customers identify opportunities within bedroom textiles and how to capitalize on current trends by learning about bedroom textiles purchases and integral channels.

The UK bedroom textiles market size was £2.67 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a growth of more than 12% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in the bedroom textiles market accelerated in 2019, with the market growing as shoppers purchased items such as covers to refresh the look of their bedrooms easily and affordably amid a weak housing market. Covers and pillows & duvets were the best-performing categories in 2019 and will be the fastest-growing categories out to 2024.

For more detailed statistics on UK Bedroom textiles market sizing and forecast, download a sample report

Key Highlights

Bedroom textiles market boosted by covers and pillows & duvets

Homewares retailers should consider developing bed sheets and covers from recycled materials and could offer a recycling service for old bed sheets, as retailers such as H&M already do for clothing, in order to boost their sustainability credentials as consumers become more environmentally conscious.

Dunelm remains comfortably atop the bedroom textiles market, ahead of second-place John Lewis, which continues to lose share. The homewares market leader will continue to gain share, aided by the launch of its new website at the end of 2019 which now offers click & collect, and range expansion.



UK Bedroom Textiles Market Segment Analysis by Category

Covers

Pillow and Duvets

Bedding Accessories

Sheets

Blankets



UK Bedroom Textiles Market Share, by Category

Download a sample report for detailed category insights on the UK bedroom textiles market

UK Bedroom Textiles Market Segment Analysis by Distribution Channels

Home Specialists

General Merchandisers

Grocers

Clothing Specialists

Department Stores

Online Pureplays

Others



UK Bedroom textiles Market Share, by Distribution Channel

Download a sample report for detailed distribution channel insights on the UK bedroom textiles market

Leading Retailers in the UK Bedroom Textiles Market

Dunelm

John Lewis

ASDA

Next

IKEA

Argos

B&M

Primark

Marks & Spencer

Tesco

UK Bedroom Textiles Market Share, by Leading Retailers

To know more about leading bedroom textiles retailers in the UK, download a sample report

Reasons to Buy

Use our in-depth analysis of the leading retailers in bedroom textiles to understand how to remain competitive in the market

Identify opportunities within bedroom textiles and how to capitalize on current trends

Learn what motivates consumers when making bedroom textiles purchases, and which channels are integral to their shopping journey



Related Reports

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Home and Garden Retailing Market Size, Category Analytics, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2020-2025 – Clic k here

North and South America Home and Garden Retailing Market Size, Category Analytics, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2020-2025 – Click here

Europe Home and Garden Retailing Market Size, Category Analytics, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2020-2025 – Clic k here

UK Home and Garden Retailing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis and Forecast 2021-2025 – Click he r e

Home and Garden Retailing in Bulgaria - Sector Overview, Market Size, and Forecast to 2025 – Click here



UK Bedroom Textiles Market Overview

Market Size 2019 £2.67 billion Market Growth (2019-2024) >12% Key Categories Covers, Pillow and Duvets, Bedding Accessories, Sheets, and Blankets



Key Distribution Channels Home Specialists, General Merchandisers, Grocers, Clothing Specialists, Department Stores, Online Pureplays, and Others Leading Retailers Dunelm, John Lewis, ASDA, Next, IKEA, Argos, B&M, Primark, Marks & Spencer, and Tesco

FAQs

What was the UK bedroom textiles market size in 2019?

The bedroom textiles market size in the UK was valued at £2.67 billion in 2019.

What is the UK bedroom textiles market growth rate?

The bedroom textiles market in the UK is expected to register a growth of more than 12% from 2019-2024.

What are the key categories in the UK bedroom textiles market?

The key categories in the UK bedroom textiles market are covers, pillow and duvets, bedding accessories, sheets, and blankets.

What are the key distribution channels in the UK bedroom textiles market?

The key distribution channels in the UK bedroom textiles market are home specialists, general merchandisers, grocers, clothing specialists, department stores, online pureplays, and others.

Which are the leading retailers in the UK bedroom textiles market?

The leading retailers in the UK bedroom textiles market are Dunelm, John Lewis, ASDA, Next, IKEA, Argos, B&M, Primark, Marks & Spencer, and Tesco.

Table of Contents

ISSUES AND STRATEGIES

Bedroom textiles market boosted by Covers, and Pillows & Duvets, in 2019

Dunelm retains stronghold in bedroom textiles

Bedroom textiles aren’t purchased on a whim

Sustainability is an emerging theme in bedroom textiles

THE MARKET

Market size & growth – total market

Market size & growth – covers

Market size & growth – pillows & duvets

Market size & growth – bedroom accessories

Market size & growth – sheets

Market size & growth – blankets

Category growth & size: 2019-2021

Online sales penetration

Channels of distribution

THE RETAILERS

Market shares

Retailer profiles

Dunelm

John Lewis

Next

ASDA

IKEA

B&M

Argos

Primark

Marks & Spencer

Tesco

THE CONSUMER

Who

Why

Where

METHODOLOGY

What is included

Market sizing

Appendix

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400