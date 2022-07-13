Dunelm Retains Stronghold in the UK Bedroom Textiles Market | GlobalData Plc

LONDON, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “United Kingdom (UK) Bedroom Textiles Market to 2024” report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an in-depth analysis of the leading retailers in bedroom textiles to understand how to remain competitive in the market. The report also customers identify opportunities within bedroom textiles and how to capitalize on current trends by learning about bedroom textiles purchases and integral channels.
The UK bedroom textiles market size was £2.67 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a growth of more than 12% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in the bedroom textiles market accelerated in 2019, with the market growing as shoppers purchased items such as covers to refresh the look of their bedrooms easily and affordably amid a weak housing market. Covers and pillows & duvets were the best-performing categories in 2019 and will be the fastest-growing categories out to 2024.
Key Highlights
- Bedroom textiles market boosted by covers and pillows & duvets
- Homewares retailers should consider developing bed sheets and covers from recycled materials and could offer a recycling service for old bed sheets, as retailers such as H&M already do for clothing, in order to boost their sustainability credentials as consumers become more environmentally conscious.
- Dunelm remains comfortably atop the bedroom textiles market, ahead of second-place John Lewis, which continues to lose share. The homewares market leader will continue to gain share, aided by the launch of its new website at the end of 2019 which now offers click & collect, and range expansion.
UK Bedroom Textiles Market Segment Analysis by Category
- Covers
- Pillow and Duvets
- Bedding Accessories
- Sheets
- Blankets
UK Bedroom Textiles Market Share, by Category
UK Bedroom Textiles Market Segment Analysis by Distribution Channels
- Home Specialists
- General Merchandisers
- Grocers
- Clothing Specialists
- Department Stores
- Online Pureplays
- Others
UK Bedroom textiles Market Share, by Distribution Channel
Leading Retailers in the UK Bedroom Textiles Market
- Dunelm
- John Lewis
- ASDA
- Next
- IKEA
- Argos
- B&M
- Primark
- Marks & Spencer
- Tesco
UK Bedroom Textiles Market Share, by Leading Retailers
UK Bedroom Textiles Market Overview
|Market Size 2019
|£2.67 billion
|Market Growth (2019-2024)
|>12%
|Key Categories
|Covers, Pillow and Duvets, Bedding Accessories, Sheets, and Blankets
|Key Distribution Channels
|Home Specialists, General Merchandisers, Grocers, Clothing Specialists, Department Stores, Online Pureplays, and Others
|Leading Retailers
|Dunelm, John Lewis, ASDA, Next, IKEA, Argos, B&M, Primark, Marks & Spencer, and Tesco
Table of Contents
ISSUES AND STRATEGIES
Bedroom textiles market boosted by Covers, and Pillows & Duvets, in 2019
Dunelm retains stronghold in bedroom textiles
Bedroom textiles aren’t purchased on a whim
Sustainability is an emerging theme in bedroom textiles
THE MARKET
Market size & growth – total market
Market size & growth – covers
Market size & growth – pillows & duvets
Market size & growth – bedroom accessories
Market size & growth – sheets
Market size & growth – blankets
Category growth & size: 2019-2021
Online sales penetration
Channels of distribution
THE RETAILERS
Market shares
Retailer profiles
Dunelm
John Lewis
Next
ASDA
IKEA
B&M
Argos
Primark
Marks & Spencer
Tesco
THE CONSUMER
Who
Why
Where
METHODOLOGY
What is included
Market sizing
Appendix
About us
