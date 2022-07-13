Global Stem Cell Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2022: Key Trends, Deals, and Players

Dublin, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stem Cell Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Stem Cell Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2022 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the stem cell partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
- Trends in stem cell partnering
- Partnering agreement structure
- Partnering contract documents
- Top deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Average deal terms for stem cells
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Stem Cell partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.
This report provides details of the latest Stem Cell agreements announced in the life sciences since 2010.
The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Stem Cell deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Stem Cell partnering deals.
The report presents financial deal term values for Stem Cell deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Stem Cell partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Stem Cell dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 650 online deal records of actual Stem Cell deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Stem Cell technologies and products.
Key benefits
Global Stem Cell Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2022 provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of Stem Cell deal trends since 2010
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Detailed access to actual Stem Cell contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
- Identify most active Stem Cell dealmakers since 2010
- Insight into terms included in a Stem Cell partnering agreement, with real world examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Report scope
Global Stem Cell Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2022 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Stem Cell trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Stem Cell Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:
- Trends in Stem Cell dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to Stem Cell contract documents
- Leading Stem Cell deals by value since 2010
- Most active Stem Cell dealmakers since 2010.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Stem Cell Dealmaking
Chapter 4 - Most Active Stem Cell Dealmakers
Chapter 5 - Stem Cell Contracts Dealmaking Directory
Chapter 6 - Stem Cell Dealmaking by Technology Type
