Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Global Market Report 2022: OCT Angiography and Combo OCT/Fundus Systems Present Opportunities

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology was estimated at US$526.2 Million in the year 2020, and is projected to reach a revised size of US$754.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Conventional OCT Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$667.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.



Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Market to Reach $754.4 Million by the Year 2026

Optical coherence tomography (OCT), a non-invasive, diagnostic technology is fast becoming an established imaging technology in ophthalmic diagnosis. OCT relies on light waves for capturing high-quality 3D retinal images in a non-invasive manner, enabling medical professionals to study eye conditions.

An aging population, growing prevalence of ocular diseases, rapid increase in diabetic population and increasing focus on curbing healthcare expenditures continue to drive the demand for ophthalmic diagnostic equipment. With rise in the average life span, there is an increasing incidence of ophthalmic and ocular conditions which is a natural phenomenon of aging.

In addition, lifestyle trends and rising levels of pollution in developed and developing countries have put an ever-increasing number of people at risk of developing potential eye allergies, hypersensitivity to environmental elements such as pollen, dust, and dry eye syndrome among others. A key trend in the space is integration of various devices into single equipment. The ongoing shift to spectral domain OCT technology from time domain OCT is spurring growth in the market.

Spectral domain OCT, an advancement in imaging technology enables efficient examination of ocular pathologies. Further infusing growth into the segment is the integration of built in devices such as fundus cameras and OCT scanning laser ophthalmoscopes. Software upgrades in OCT systems are introducing advanced disease-progression analysis featuring greater range in data capture and imaging.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $169.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $96.9 Million by 2026

The Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$169.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.97% share in the global market.

China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$96.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.1% respectively over the analysis period.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Adaptive Optics & OCT Achieve High-Resolution In-Vivo Retinal Imaging

Enhancing Retinal Imaging Quality

Ongoing Efforts to Improve Imaging

Handheld Devices to Extend Clinical Acceptance of Optical Coherence Tomography

Handheld OCT Devices Set to Make Big Gains

Advances in OCT Systems for High-Quality Imaging of Anterior Segment of Eye

OCT Angiography: A Growing Market with High Potential

Intraoperative OCT Gains Importance as Valuable Tool for Image-Guided Surgical Care

Intraoperative OCT Appears Poised to Transform Surgical Ophthalmic Care Domain

Growing Incidence of Diabetic Retinopathy Unfolds Significant Opportunities

OCT Revolutionizes Clinical Management of Diabetic Macular Edema

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Fuels Growth

Growing Role of OCT in Evaluating Optic Neuropathies Bodes Well

Combo OCT/Fundus Systems Widen Opportunities in Ophthalmology

At-Home OCT Emerges as New Growth Vertical

Integration of OCT in Surgical Microscopy: The Ongoing Trend

OCT Devices Gain Demand as Diagnostic Application of Lasers Gain Significant Attention

OCT Evolves as an Important Tool in Glaucoma Management

Optical Coherence Tomography to Offer Significant Insights into AMD Progression

Deep Learning Algorithms Step In to Widen the Scope & Span of OCT

Spectral-Domain OCT for Prognostication & Management of Retinal Pathologies

Rise in Aging Population Drives Demand

