JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 14 July 2022, record date as of the 15 July 2022 & payment date is the 05 August 2022: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WGK3YY5 0.679300 JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000Y4K4833 0.342500 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HFXP0D2 0.118400 Enquiries: Matheson Yvonne Lappin Phone: +353 1 232 2000

