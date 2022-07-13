JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
|RE: Dividends
|The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 14 July 2022, record date as of the 15 July 2022 & payment date is the 05 August 2022:
|Share Class Description
|ISIN
|Per Share Rate
|JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000WGK3YY5
|0.679300
|JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000Y4K4833
|0.342500
|JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000HFXP0D2
|0.118400
|Enquiries:
|Matheson
|Yvonne Lappin
|Phone: +353 1 232 2000
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.