Radware Delivers Cloud DDoS Protection for ESDS Software Solution Limited

MAHWAH, N.J., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that ESDS Software Solution Limited selected Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service to support its data centers in India. ESDS is among India’s leading managed cloud service and end-to-end multi-cloud requirements providers. ESDS engaged Radware to further increase its visibility to network and application performance as well as speed time to protection against malicious DDoS attacks.



“ISP customers depend on us to maintain a high level of security and availability, which is why security reliability is important to our business,” said Rushikesh Jadhav, chief technology officer at ESDS. “We decided to work with Radware because it provides a comprehensive cloud DDoS service that can automatically generate protection for zero-day and unknown DDoS attacks in real time through a unified portal.”

DDoS attacks are becoming more frequent, powerful and sophisticated. According to a Radware report, the number of blocked malicious events per company has risen more than 30% from 2020 to 2021. In addition, the average blocked volume per company has grown by 26% during the same time period.

“Recognized as one of India’s leading cloud service providers, ESDS is continually advancing critical cloud-based tools to create added business value and protection for customers that serve many different industries,” said Nikhil Karan Taneja, Radware’s vice president and managing director for India, the Middle East, and South Asia. “We are pleased to offer ESDS a comprehensive cloud security solution built to defend against even the most determined threat actors.”

Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service protects customers from large and sophisticated DDoS attacks, including randomized and reflective DDoS attacks, burst DDoS attacks, SSL floods, and IoT botnet DDoS attacks. Radware was recently ranked a global leader in Forrester’s report, “The Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021.”

