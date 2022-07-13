RIVANNA® Names Mikel Lewis Director of Manufacturing Operations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIVANNA®, developers of world-first, imaging-based medical solutions, has appointed Mikel Lewis, an experienced life science and medical device manufacturing leader, to director of manufacturing operations. Lewis will drive proactive safety improvements, quality understanding and LEAN principles to ensure quality, cost and delivery targets are met for the current and next-generation Accuro® products.

Before joining RIVANNA, from 2015 to 2022, Lewis held positions of increasing responsibility at Corning Life Sciences, culminating in his role as plant operations manager. He was responsible for manufacturing numerous medical product lines and warehousing, incoming quality and distribution center operations. During his tenure, he drove cultural transformation through LEAN management and process discipline, achieving multiple quality system improvements while delivering overall cost reduction.

Prior to Corning, Lewis served as a submarine officer in the U.S. Navy from 2010 to 2015; he became a certified naval nuclear engineer and executed multiple missions vital to national security. He holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Jacksonville University.

"RIVANNA is a unique company with the technology and expertise to realize its mission of elevating global standards of care," says Lewis. "I look forward to working with a world-class team to develop and manufacture innovative products that address significant gaps in current medical technology."

Commercialization of the company's next-generation products will address multi-billion-dollar market segments. These include a rapid, radiation-free fracture detection system developed in partnership with The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and an automated 3D image-guided system designed to deliver chronic pain relief safely and effectively without the need for addictive opioids.

RIVANNA manufactures the Accuro product line and related medical equipment and components at their facility in Charlottesville, Virginia, to ensure the highest quality, customer service and responsiveness to market demands. The company recently purchased a 10,000-square-foot facility with expansive manufacturing space to accommodate its growing operations and product pipeline.

"Mikel has the process rigor and efficiency to impact our rapidly growing manufacturing operations," says Will Mauldin, Ph.D., RIVANNA co-founder and CEO. "We look forward to Mikel's leadership and LEAN management to ensure facility and equipment readiness as we develop and roll out our next-generation products."

ABOUT RIVANNA

RIVANNA® is a commercial-stage medical device innovator and manufacturer in Charlottesville, Va. RIVANNA's mission is to develop and commercialize world-first imaging-based medical technologies that elevate global standards of care. RIVANNA's technology platform combines the benefits of ultrasound with bone imaging capabilities of x-ray to fill unmet clinical needs. BoneVision™ and BoneEnhance® optimize ultrasound image acquisition and visualization to provide radiation-free alternatives to x-ray-based imaging. When paired with SpineNav3D™ AI-enabled image recognition, the platform provides comprehensive clinician assistance that improves decision-making, clinician workflows, health outcomes and patient satisfaction. The company operates an FDA-registered and ISO 13485:2016-certified manufacturing facility where it produces the Accuro® product line and related medical equipment and components. For more information, visit rivannamedical.com.

