Resgreen Group’s Autonomous Mobile Robots Use 2D and 3D LiDAR Systems to Help Navigate Facilities

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group International, Inc. (OTC Pink: RGGI) (“RGGI”), a leading mobile robot company, today shared details about its 2D and 3D LiDAR systems that will help its autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) move around factories, warehouses and buildings without reflectors, tape or any other markers. The natural feature guidance system uses both 2D and 3D LiDARs to scan the facility and create a map of the area where the vehicles will travel. The vehicle then compares its surroundings to the map to verify its location.

“The 3D LiDAR is used primarily in tunneling applications, where the vehicle travels underneath a load handling frame, connects and moves it to another location,” said Parsh Patel, CEO at RGGI. “While the 3D LiDAR produces an enormous amount of point cloud data that needs to be processed, we use a 2D slice to determine the vehicle’s exact location quickly like a traditional laser Time-of-Flight scanner.”

LiDAR, which stands for Light Detection and Ranging, uses laser beams to calculate how long it takes for the pulsed light to hit an object and reflect back. These measurements help create a 3D map of the vehicle’s surroundings to help guide the vehicle safely.



“Because it is so accurate, LiDAR is used by many of the autonomous vehicles that are on our roadways today,” said Sarah Carlson, Vice President of Marketing Communications at RGGI. “This has made LiDAR systems much more affordable for AMRs. With LiDAR, you get the precision and accuracy you need, without having to worry about any dust or damage to a camera lens, like you do with vision systems.”



RGGI is using two different ROS-compatible LiDAR products to ensure its vehicles are in compliance with any other ROS systems. The LiDAR detects 60 to 120 degrees in front of and behind the vehicle - and at a distance of 14 feet. The 2D and 3D LiDAR systems are featured in RGGI’s LilBuddy™ AMR. LilBuddy™ is an ultra compact vehicle that can move loads over 200 pounds.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI’s highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.