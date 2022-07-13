Biogas Market Report 2022-2030: Shifting Focus Towards Renewables Driving Demand

Dublin, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biogas Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Municipal, Agricultural, Industrial), By Application (Vehicle Fuel, Electricity, Heat, Upgraded Biogas, Cooking Gas), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Players

Air Liquide

PlanET Biogas

Wartsila

EnviTech Biogas AG

TotalEnergies

Asia Biogas

Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB

Schmack Biogas Service GmbH

Gasum Oy

Agrinz Technologies GmbH

Greenlane Renewables

BEKON GmbH

HomeBiogas Inc

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Biogas Market Growth & Trends



The global biogas market size is expected to reach USD 87.85 billion by 2030, according to a new report. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030. Electricity was the dominant application segment in 2021 with a revenue share of 29.85%.

Shifting focus toward the use of renewable sources of energy, mainly in the electricity sector, has considerably boosted the demand for biogas in electricity applications. In addition, the growing need to reduce dependency on fossil fuels is forming lucrative prospects for biogas in applications such as vehicle fuel.



The growing trend of the circular economy, particularly in European countries, is shifting the focus of food and beverage industries towards proper management of food waste to attain a zero-waste economy. Therefore, companies such as Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., and Unilever plc have started directing some food waste to biogas production to generate power for manufacturing units.



The increasing adoption of biogas in Canada is a major growth driver for the growth of the market in North America. Biogas production is expected to increase to increasing demand for fuel with low emission of harmful gases and the need for a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Manufacturers of biogas are adopting strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to increase their market share and production capacity in the region. South Africa is expected to provide ample opportunities for the market on account of ongoing concerns regarding GHG emission levels in the country. The country is focusing on developing biogas production to limit carbon emissions in the country.



Biogas Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the municipal segment accounted for a prominent share in the market in 2021 and is further expected to witness prominent growth over the forecast period

The U.S. in the North America region dominated the market and accounted for about 79.39% of the global revenue share in 2021

As of 2021, Europe accounted for 41.81% revenue share of the overall market for biogas

Favorable regulatory policies along with rising government investments will further boost the adoption of biogas in the country. For instance, the Dubai Municipality build a biogas plant at the Warsan sewage treatment plant, and this project will help decrease carbon dioxide emissions. This project is guided by the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and with this strategy, the city aims to become the world's minimum carbon footprint city by the year 2050.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Biogas Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.6. Business Environment Analysis: Biogas Market

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.6.2.1. Political Landscape

3.6.2.2. Economic Landscape

3.6.2.3. Social Landscape

3.6.2.4. Technological Landscape

3.6.2.5. Environmental Landscape

3.6.2.6. Legal Landscape

3.7. Impact of Covid-19 on Biogas Market



Chapter 4. Biogas Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Source Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

4.2. Municipal - (Landfill and Wastewater)

4.2.1. Agricultural Based Biogas Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (Usd Million)

4.3. Industrial - (Food Scrap and Wastewater)

4.3.1. Industrial Based Biogas Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (Usd Million)

4.4. Agriculture - (Dairy, Poultry, Swine Farm, and Agricultural Residue )

4.4.1. Industrial Based Biogas Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (Usd Million)



Chapter 5. Biogas Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Electricity

5.3. Heat

5.4. Vehicle Fuel

5.5. Upgraded Biogas

5.6. Cooking Gas



Chapter 6. Biogas Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis

7.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

7.2. Vendor Landscape

7.3. Company Market Position Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/56z090

Attachment