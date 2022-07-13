The global smart irrigation controllers market was valued at $588.47 million in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.98% and reach $1,280.81 million by 2027

New York, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Irrigation Controllers Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product and Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06292163/?utm_source=GNW





Market Lifecycle Stage



The smart irrigation controllers market is in the introductory growth phase. Increased research and development activities in agriculture, rising awareness of tech-based farming, climatic change, and water scarcity in many countries are expected to increase the demand for smart irrigation controllers among the farmers and agriculture companies.



Data management of farms with the help of big data and advancements in communication technologies are some of the major opportunities in the global smart irrigation controllers market. Moreover, the smart irrigation controllers market has huge opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region since most of the countries located in this region have huge agricultural sectors that contribute to each of the nations’ GDP.



Impact



• North America generated the highest revenue of $211.85 million in 2021, which is expected to reach $440.40 million by 2027. The region has been experiencing rapid growth in the smart irrigation industry in the past few years owing to the increasing technological advancements and increasing government support for the use of smart irrigation controllers. Most of the water used for landscape irrigation is wasted because of the use of traditional irrigation systems. Increasing demand for smart irrigation controllers that meet the demand for run times and water schedules automatically is expected to increase the growth in the coming years.

• Furthermore, Europe generated a revenue of $117.69 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.95% from 2022 to 2027. High revenue generation was majorly attributed to increasing the use of smart irrigation systems and increasing investments from the European Commission for IoT-based smart irrigation. Most of the growth is expected to be driven by Eastern Europe countries in the forecast period.



Impact of COVID-19



The COVID-19 impact on the smart irrigation market was witnessed in the short term in 2020 and in 2021.However, the market is anticipated to witness robust growth and recovery with increasing demand for installation of the IoT devices in the agricultural farms throughout the world to make optimum utilization of resources with limited labor requirements in the agriculture fields.



Therefore, the demand for smart irrigation controllers in agri and non-agri sectors is expected to increase during and post-COVID-19 pandemic.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Application

• Agriculture

• Non-Agriculture



The global smart irrigation controllers market, based on the application segment, is expected to be dominated by the non-agriculture industry. This is due to the increasing usage of smart irrigation controllers in golf courses, sports grounds, residential areas, private lawns, and gardens.



Segmentation 2: by Type

• Soil-Based Controller

• Weather-Based Controller



The smart irrigation controllers market (by type) is dominated by weather-based irrigation controllers followed by soil-based irrigation controllers. Soil-based irrigation controllers are expected to witness the highest CAGR of 15.18% during the forecast period because sensors installed help in getting real-time soil moisture data at a faster rate depending upon the irrigation requirements. Soil-based controllers are better than weather-based controllers because they do not depend on weather forecasts or the data from the weather stations.



Segmentation 3: by Region

• North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

• Europe - Germany, Netherlands, Spain, France, and Rest-of-Europe

• China

• U.K.

• Asia-Pacific - Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• South America - Brazil, Argentina, and Rest-of-South America

• Middle East and Africa - South Africa, Israel, and Rest-of-Middle East and Africa



The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market in the smart irrigation controllers industry. The rapid change in the climatic conditions, increasing government support, and increasing the need for saving water are the factors supporting the growth of smart irrigation controllers in the region.



Recent Developments in Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market



• In February 2022, Calsense launched Irrigation Management in terms of a Service, or IMaaS. IMaaS basically represents a unique also highly valuable approach to irrigation management, where it eliminates the need for customers mainly to secure capital funds to buy smart irrigation controllers, sensors as well as software.

• In May 2021, the Toro Company acquired Left Hand Robotics, Inc. The acquisition mainly supports the Toro Company’s strategic leadership in next-generation technologies, which include alternative power, smart connected, as well as autonomous products.

• In March 2020, Netafim had a collaboration with FluroSat to integrate FluroSat’s remote sensing technology into Netafim’s digital irrigation management platform Netbeat.

• In June 2019, Rain Bird partnered with Living Turf as a primary distributor for the full range of Rain Bird Gold Irrigation products throughout Australia. This partnership would enable Rain Bird to expand in Australia.



Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the smart irrigation controllers market:

• Increasing Adoption of Smart Agriculture Practice

• Increasing Need for Water Conservation

• Increased Government Initiative to Promote Sustainable Irrigation Technique



The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

• High Cost of Smart Irrigation Systems

• Lack of Standardization

• Lack of Technical Knowledge and Limited Awareness among Farmers



How can this report add value?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of smart irrigation controller products available to be used in agriculture and non-agricultural fields.Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different smart irrigation controllers-based products by application (agriculture-based smart irrigation controllers and non-agriculture-based smart irrigation controllers) and by type (soil-based controllers and weather-based controllers).



Smart irrigation controllers reduce outdoor water usage by monitoring and controlling the information about the site and then apply the required amount of water. Smart irrigation controllers are a new generation of irrigation controllers which use the weather conditions, current and historic evapotranspiration, soil moisture levels, and other factors to meet the water demand with regard to plants.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global smart irrigation controllers market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture.The favored strategy for the companies has been product launches to strengthen their position in the smart irrigation controllers market.



For instance, in February 2022, Calsense launched Irrigation Management in terms of a Service, or IMaaS. IMaaS basically represents a unique also highly valuable approach to irrigation management, where it eliminates the need for customers mainly to secure capital funds to buy smart irrigation controllers, sensors as well as software.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global smart irrigation controllers market analyzed and profiled in the study involve smart irrigation controller manufacturers that provide different types of smart controllers for several uses.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global smart irrigation controllers market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

• Calsense

• Galcon Ltd.

• Holman Industries

• Hunter Industries

• HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc.

• K-Rain Manufacturing Corporation

• Lindsay Corporation

• Nelson Irrigation Corporation

• Netafim

• Rachio, Inc.

• Rain Bird Corporation

• Skydrop

• The Toro Company

• Valmont Industries, Inc.

• Weathermatic



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest-of-South America

• Europe

• Spain

• Germany

• France

• Netherlands

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• Middle East and Africa

• Israel

• South Africa

• Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

• China

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• India

• Australia and New Zealand

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06292163/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________