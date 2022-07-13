Worldwide Breathable Tape Market to Grow Substantially at 4.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2028 - Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's recent analysis of the Global Breathable Tape Market finds that the increasing demand for products that cover injuries and wounds expedites market growth. In addition, a growing number of accidents is anticipated to propel the growth of the Breathable Tape Market during the forecast period. The Global Market revenue was value at USD 5.1 Billion in the year 2021.

The Global Breathable Tape Market size is forecasted to reach USD 6.4 Billion by the year 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Breathable Tape Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Non-Woven Tape, PET Tape, Other Types), by Material Type (Paper, Polyethylene (PE), Non-Woven Fabric, Other Material Types), by Product Type (Medical Adhesive Tape, Cloth Adhesive Tape, Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape, Waterproof Tape), by End-User (Hospital, Clinic, Home Care, Other Product Types), by Application (Fixation, Would Dressing, Other Applications), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Breathable Tape market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% during the forecast period.

The Breathable Tape market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 5.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.4 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Breathable Tape market.





Market Dynamics :

Increasing Demand for Products that Cover Injuries to Drive the Market Growth

The increasing demand for products that cover injuries and wounds due to increased surgical use is anticipated to augment the growth of the Breathable Tape Market during the forecast period. These tapes allow air to pass through and prevent damage to the skin. Breathable tape is also used to avoid injuries during sports, infusions, and injuries around the information in various medical situations. In addition, the breathable tape is easy to peel off and leaves no residue. It has strong adhesion to the skin and is waterproof. It is also used to protect screen doors from dirt, attach fresheners to wallpaper, and does not adhere to damp, oily, or dusty surfaces. The adhesive coating is applied on both sides, and a unique adhesive is used on both sides. Hence, shortly, it's anticipated that increasing rates of wounds, burns, and injuries would spur growth in the Global Breathable Tape Market.

Growing Number of Accidents to Stimulate Market Growth

The rising number of accidents is expected to fuel the growth of the Breathable Tape Market within the estimated timeframe. Per the 2022 estimations of the World Health Organization, road traffic accidents are the leading cause of death among children and young adults aged 5 to 29. Every year, approximately 1.3 million people are killed in traffic accidents. Motorcyclists, pedestrians, and cyclists account for more than half of road traffic fatalities. Despite having roughly 60% of the world's vehicles, low- and middle-income countries account for 93% of road fatalities. In addition, road traffic accidents cost most countries 3% of their GDP. This is due to an increase in the vehicle's average speed, alcohol consumption, and less use of safety products such as seatbelts, motorcycle helmets, and child restraints. Breathable tapes help heal wounds and are easy to remove in case of accidental injuries. Thus, an increase in accidents is expected to create demand for breathable tapes in the years to come.

Segmentation of the Global Breathable Tape Market:

Type Non-Woven Tape PET Tape Other Types

Material Type Paper Polyethylene (PE) Non-Woven Fabric Other Material Types

Product Type Medical Adhesive Tape Cloth Adhesive Tape Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape Waterproof Tape Micro Pore Tape

End-User Hospital Clinic Home Care Other End-Users

Application Fixation Would Dressing Other Applications

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Breathable Tape Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics





Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Breathable Tape Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Non-Woven Tape, PET Tape, Other Types), by Material Type (Paper, Polyethylene (PE), Non-Woven Fabric, Other Material Types), by Product Type (Medical Adhesive Tape, Cloth Adhesive Tape, Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape, Waterproof Tape), by End-User (Hospital, Clinic, Home Care, Other Product Types), by Application (Fixation, Would Dressing, Other Applications), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth in the Global Breathable Tape Market

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) and will likely continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increased prevalence of chronic wounds and the accessibility of a wide range of medical tapes in the region. Furthermore, the presence of an enormous patient population in economies such as China and India in the area is also likely to support the regional growth of the market. Additionally, the increase in the number of accidents is also expected to contribute to the market's growth in the region.

List of Prominent Players in Breathable Tape Market:

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

3M

Smith + Nephew

Medline Industries Inc.

HARTMANN USA Inc

Dynarex Corporation

Cardinal Health

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION.

Medtronic

Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited

Mölnlycke Health Care AB.

BSN Medical

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Beiersdorf Australia Ltd

Essity Medical Solutions

Dukal LLC

Winner Medical Co. Ltd.

Godson Tapes Pvt. Limited

Recent Developments:

June 2018: 3M announced the expansions of its line-up of advanced adhesives for medical devices with the addition of 3M™ Single Coated Medical Extended Wear Adhesive Nonwoven Tape on Liner (3M™ 4077) for superior conformability and breathability. It offers improved conformability in long wear times compared to other tapes in the product line.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Breathable Tape Market?

How will the Breathable Tape Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Breathable Tape Market?

What is the Breathable Tape market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Breathable Tape Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Breathable Tape Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

